Investigation reveals the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in 'race-based policing'

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has released its findings from an almost two-year investigation into the city of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Department.

Before its press conference on Wednesday, the agency released the findings that investigated whether or not, over the last 10 years, the city and MPD engaged in a pattern or practice of racial discrimination which violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

"After completing a comprehensive investigation, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights finds there is probable cause that the City and MPD engage in a pattern or practice of race discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act," the findings say.

The agency said it looked at 10 years of information from stops, searches, arrests, use of force, policies, procedures, training, interviews, and ride-alongs to determine whether or not the department engaged in unlawful race-based policing.

The investigation cited that there is "probable cause" that the city and police department "engage in a pattern or practice of race discrimination."

The report cited three specific ways that the agency found the MPD engages in a pattern of race-based policing:

The agency found there are "Racial disparities in how MPD officers use force, stop, search, arrest, and cite people of color, particularly Black individuals, compared to white individuals in similar circumstances; MPD officers' use of covert social media to surveil Black individuals and Black organizations, unrelated to criminal activity; and MPD officers' consistent use of racist, misogynistic, and disrespectful language."

The report went on to say that officers with the Minneapolis Police department receive training that "emphasizes a paramilitary approach."

This approach has led to unnecessary escalation of situations and encounters with residents in the city, the report said.

The findings also said that the accountability systems in place for the department are "insufficient and ineffective."

When it comes to the city officials and department leaders, the report said they "have not collectively acted with the urgency, coordination, and intentionality necessary to address racial disparities in policing to improve public safety and increase community trust."

A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday with Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero to discuss the report's findings.