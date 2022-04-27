ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races discloses picks

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Kentucky Derby is quickly approaching. Several 2022 Kentucky Derby horses have been training at Churchill Downs in Louisville ahead of the race on Saturday, May 7. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post draw will take place next Tuesday, May 3, firmly cementing an expected 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field. Epicenter...

Kentucky Derby odds, picks, field 2022: Messier, Epicenter predictions by same expert who called Medina Spirit

Since 1915, there have been 30 horses who entered the Kentucky Derby undefeated, and just nine of them left Churchill Downs with no losses. Taiba has a chance to become No. 10 at the 2022 Kentucky Derby, as the Tim Yakteen-trained horse has won both prior races. Jockey Mike Smith plans to ride Taiba at the Kentucky Derby 2022 on Saturday, May 7 and Smith, coincidentally, happened to be aboard the last undefeated Kentucky Derby winner. He rode Justify in 2018, who remained undefeated after leaving Churchill Downs and is the last Triple Crown-winning horse. Epicenter is 5-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Messier (6-1), Taiba (6-1) and Zandon (6-1). Long shots in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby field include Florida Derby winner White Abarrio (14-1) and Tiz the Bomb (20-1), who won the Jeff Ruby Stakes. Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.
Kentucky Derby Featured Milliner Christine Moore on This Year's Fancy Hats

Christine Moore, a celebrity hat designer and featured milliner for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, joined Cheddar News to talk about how her headwear became a staple of race day fashion and what Derby watchers can come to expect at this year's horse racing event. “It's always go big or go home," she said. "And it's also very Southern belle style for the first leg of the triple crown, which is the Kentucky Derby." The race will be held on Saturday, May 7.
Kentucky Derby Notes and Workouts for 4/27/22

Teruya Yoshida’s well-traveled Crown Pride (JPN) turned in his most impressive pre-Kentucky Derby (G1) breeze the morning of April 27 by working a bullet half-mile in :46.40 over a fast track. With regular morning partner Masa Matsuda aboard, Crown Pride produced fractions of :11.60, :23.20 and :46.40 and galloped...
Closers Eliminated from Contention by Road to Kentucky Derby Points System

It was a wet first May Saturday in 2009. The horse in the 8-hole was bumped out of the gate, then moved to the back of the pack. The three-year-old remained of the TV cameras’ sight for most of the race, until Calvin Borel made a quick move to the rail going around the final turn. Tom Durkin was so stunned, Mine That Bird had a three length lead down the stretch before the horse’s name was called. “An impossible result here,” said NBC’s exasperated broadcaster.
2022 Kentucky Derby odds, top predictions: Expert who called last year's Derby Day winner divulges picks

The 2022 Kentucky Derby marks the 148th Run for the Roses, the longest continuously-run sporting event in America. The event is one of the rites of spring for many and one of the biggest betting events each year. The Kentucky Derby 2022 will be no different, as interest is ratcheting up as the 2022 Kentucky Derby field begins to materialize for the Saturday, May 7 race. Epicenter piled up the most points during the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, so the Louisiana Derby winner is drawing plenty of early buzz. He's the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
Your Guide to the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The first Saturday in May means only one thing to Kentuckians – it’s Kentucky Derby time, ya’ll!. Historically dubbed the “Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” the Kentucky Derby is all about the horses, yes, but it’s also become an enormously popular experience that highlights the importance of big hats, bourbon, and betting.
Second horse in 2 days dies in training at Santa Anita

A filly died Tuesday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita, the track’s second such death in two days and fifth this year. Cayton Kid, a 4-year-old filly trained by Gary Stute, suffered a musculoskeletal injury during training at the Arcadia track, according to the California Horse Racing Board's website. She earned her lone victory on April 10 in seven career starts and had earnings of $25,740.
Baffert’s Legal Woes Continue

UNDATED (AP) - A retired New York State Supreme Court Justice has recommended a two-year suspension for trainer Bob Baffert for repeated medication violations after a New York Racing Association hearing. Hearing officer O. Peter Sherwood revealed his recommendation in a 50-page report released today. Baffert’s camp and NYRA have two weeks to offer rebuttals before a three-person panel makes a final decision on the Triple Crown-winning trainer’s status. A suspension in New York until July 2024 would be the result if the panel takes up Sherwood’s full recommendation. Churchill Downs has banned Baffert from entering horses in the Kentucky Derby this year and next.
Churchill Downs Gallops To Record Revenue

Churchill Downs reached record quarterly revenue in the company’s latest earnings report. The casino owner and iconic home of the Kentucky Derby generated $364 million in revenue in Q1 2022, up from $324 million for the same period last year. Churchill Downs saw its gaming segment pocket $179 million in revenue during the quarter, up $25 million compared to Q1 2021. The company benefited from lifted COVID-related restrictions across its properties.
