Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro has raised nearly $18 million in campaign contributions over the past 15 months — more than all nine of his potential Republican opponents combined. From labor unions in Pennsylvania to a Democratic megadonor...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO