ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Maluma on historic Medellín show, fulfilling lifelong dream

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQ6ae_0fLrEI4A00
Maluma This image released by Madam Tussauds Orlando shows Colombian singer Maluma, left, next to his wax figure during a special unveiling at the Museum of Modern Art in Medellín, Colombia on April 25, 2022. The wax figure will be transported to the concert venue where Maluma will perform on Saturday. It will be returned to Madam Tussauds Orlando in Florida where it will be displayed next month. (TES/Madam Tussauds via AP) (TES)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Fresh from the special unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax figure in Medellín, Colombia, Maluma is ready to give the largest concert ever held at the Atanasio Girardot Soccer Stadium in his hometown.

Tickets for Saturday’s show, titled “Medallo en el Mapa,” are officially sold out. His management confirmed that 54,000 people will accompany the Latin star while he fulfills one of his biggest dreams.

“I’m very excited because I’ve always dreamed of this, really, since I started my career,” Maluma told The Associated Press in an interview from Medellín. “It fills me with adrenaline, it fills me with nerves, because being up there and seeing my family, seeing my friends that I grew up with, seeing my people ... I think it is the dream of any artist to perform in their city.”

He added enthusiastically: “We have to show the world that you can be a prophet in your own land."

The stadium, with a maximum capacity of almost 45,000 people, has already received two big stars from Medellín: J Balvin and Karol G. But Maluma points out that his will be the largest concert ever held in the venue thanks to its 360 degree concept, with the stage in the middle and the audience filling not only the stands but the grass.

He’s planning guests “of the highest caliber, my dream artists,” but is keeping their names secret for now.

For the singer, putting on a show like “Medallo en el Mapa” is a way to diminish the drug-trafficking stereotypes of his city. Pablo Escobar died in 1993, less than two months before Maluma was born.

“Things have changed a lot since I started my career, because whenever I went abroad, people always spoke very negatively when they talked about Medellín: they talked about drug trafficking, violence, they said (Colombia) was a country that you couldn’t visit, a dangerous country,” he said, noting that over the years many fellow citizens have stood out not only in music, but also in sports and business.

“I am part of that herd that has a different vision and a different perspective and that has worked hard for that,” Maluma said. “That is what I want to do with ‘Medallo en el Mapa’, I want to show the whole world that Medellín is not violence, that Medellin is not drug trafficking, that Pablo Escobar died many years ago.”

He also fulfilled another dream on Monday afternoon, when he attended the special unveiling of his wax figure from the Madame Tussauds Orlando at the Museum of Modern Art in Medellín, where the statue was flown at the singer’s request.

“I know that there are many people here who don't have the possibility to travel to Orlando or New York or Los Angeles and go to a museum and see a sculpture of this caliber, so to be able to bring it from the United States to Colombia, to be able to give that gift to my city ... it’s the most special thing for me, to be honest,” said the singer, remembering that once he himself visited a branch of the popular wax museum and photographed himself next to the replicas of his idols. “Now my figure is going to be next to all these artists that I have followed.”

Maluma's wax figure can be seen for free this week at the Museum of Modern Art before it is transferred to the Girardot stadium for the concert. It will then return to Madame Tussauds Orlando in Florida, where it will go on exhibition in May.

___

Sigal Ratner-Arias is on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sigalratner.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TMZ.com

NYC DJ Kay Slay Dead From Covid at 55

DJ Kay Slay has died after a 4-month battle with COVID ... this according to his family and peers. The NY-based legendary hip-hop ambassador passed away Sunday, first confirmed by Wack 100, and then others, as tributes started to pour in from across the industry. His family writes, "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Maluma
Person
Pablo Escobar
Person
Karol G
Rolling Stone

Grupo Firme Give Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ a Tequila-Infused Banda Twist

Click here to read the full article. When Coachella announced its lineup earlier this spring, fan-made memes of takuache Harry Styles rockin’ a cowboy hat, boots and singing along to Grupo Firme quickly went viral on Mexican TikTok and paisa Twitter. Well, a Styles-Firme crossover is finally here. Rolling Stone can announce that the Mexican band, fronted by Eduin Caz, is dropping a Spanish cover of “Watermelon Sugar” as an Amazon Original at midnight Thursday, appropriately titled “Sabes a Tequila.” Available exclusively on Amazon Music, the cover reimagines Styles’ hit song as a Banda-style track, with Caz’s vocals accompanied by the full...
MUSIC
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Billie Eilish Falls Onstage and Laughs It Off During Second Coachella Show

Watch: Billie Eilish's HISTORIC Performance at Coachella 2022. Billie Eilish was head over heels at Coachella…literally!. The 20-year-old phenom took a tumble while onstage during her headlining performance at the popular California music festival's second weekend on April 23. As the lights dimmed and Billie prepared to sing her hit "Getting Older," she slipped and landed directly onto her face.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Madame Tussauds#Latin#The Associated Press
talentrecap.com

‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Group Golden Buzzer Goes to The Renegades Dance Crew

The sixth Golden Buzzer has officially been given out on the current season of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv. The judges and host decided to break the rules and award an honorary group Golden Buzzer to Toronto based dance crew, The Renegades. Ahead of the dance crews’s audition, each judge and host had already given their Golden Buzzer.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
KIRO 7 Seattle

First 'Jeopardy!' Gen Z super champ's streak hits 19 games

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach represents a new generation of the quiz show's all-star players. As of Friday, the 23-year-old Canadian has won 19 games and amassed $469,184 in prize money, putting her among the top 10 contestants for both consecutive victories and regular-season winnings in “Jeopardy!” history.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

British Virgin Islands premier accused of smuggling cocaine

MIAMI — (AP) — The premier of the British Virgin Islands appeared in federal court in Miami on Friday after his arrest on cocaine-smuggling charges, while Britain’s governor of the Caribbean territory announced that a corruption inquiry found ample reason to suspend the islands’ elected government.
MIAMI, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy