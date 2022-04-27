CPW director allegedly made racist 'back of the bus' comment at Vail conference

In case you missed it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife director Dan Prenzlow has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly made a racist comment at the 9th annual Colorado Parks and Wildlife in the Outdoors conference in Vail on April 19. A public letter calling for his termination, and that of another agency leader, provides more insight into what specifically was allegedly said.

The most overt example of racism at the conference provided by Alease "Aloe" Lee, a Black woman and the CPW statewide partnership coordinator who reportedly penned the letter, allegedly came when Prenzlow took the stage on the second night of the conference. According to Lee, Prenzlow attempted to thank her for her role in setting up the conference, but failed when he referred to Lee by saying, "...there she is! In the back of the bus, Aloe," making a reference to Lee in the back of a room that contained hundreds of attendees.

"I have never known the phrase 'back of the bus' to not cause harm to Black people," wrote Lee in the letter.

Lee was brought to tears by the remark.

The words allegedly spoken by Prenzlow came after a number of other questionable instances that Lee reports happened at the conference, including general unfriendliness toward her and a keynote speaker that Lee says "used racial undertones to disregard the significance of Black and Indigenous communities in the rich history that is American History."

Prenzlow apologized for his words the following morning, saying that "he is still learning," according to Lee. She called the apology "vague" and "unfelt."

The letter requests that several state leaders, including Governor Jared Polis, who appointed Prenzlow, "move to swiftly eradicate the bold and gross racism that made itself apparent."

The two specific calls to action proposed by Lee include terminating Dan Prenzlow immediately and removing Dan Gates from his position as Chair of the Colorado Wildlife Council, as well as his position on the Habitat Stamp Committee and the Colorado Outdoor Partnership.

Referencing Polis' often mentioned commitment to "elevating our state to a place where all Coloradans can live and work in healthy, inclusive, and equitable environments," Lee states that the behavior of Prenzlow and Gates "as agency leaders goes against creating this order."

The letter, which Denver 7 reports has been signed by more than 100 people, is dated as April 22. As of April 26, Prenzlow was placed on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated. In the meantime, Heather Dugan, who has 30 years of recreational and wildlife experience, is taking over the role.

Find the full letter here .

