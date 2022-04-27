ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Elon Musk quest to scrap deal over 2018 tweets is rejected

By TOM KRISHER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCXmS_0fLrDLg800
Elon Musk-SEC FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. A federal judge in New York has denied Musk's request to scrap his settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets about having the money to take Tesla private. Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, also denied a motion to nullify subpoenas of Musk seeking information about possible violations of his settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh)

DETROIT — (AP) — Elon Musk’s request to scrap a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private was denied by a federal judge in New York.

Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday also rejected a motion to nullify a subpoena of Musk seeking information about possible violations of his settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk had asked the court to throw out the settlement, which required that his tweets be approved by a Tesla attorney before being published. The SEC is investigating whether the Tesla CEO violated the settlement with tweets last November asking Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

The whole dispute stems from an October 2018 settlement with the SEC in which Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in civil fines over Musk’s tweets about having the “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

The funding was far from locked up, and the electric vehicle company remains public, but Tesla’s stock price jumped. The settlement specified governance changes, including Musk’s ouster as board chairman, as well as pre-approval of his tweets.

Musk attorney Alex Spiro contended the SEC is using the settlement and “near limitless resources” to chill Musk’s speech. It says that Musk signed the settlement when Tesla was a less mature company and SEC action jeopardized the company’s financing.

He also alleged that the subpoena from the SEC is illegal, and that the agency can’t take action about Musk’s tweets without court authorization.

But in a 22-page ruling, Liman wrote that Musk's claim that economic duress caused him to sign the settlement is “wholly unpersuasive.”

Even if Musk was worried that litigation with the SEC would ruin Tesla financially, “that does not establish a basis for him to get out of the judgment he voluntarily signed,” Liman wrote.

The judge also said the argument that the SEC had used the settlement order to harass Musk and launch investigations was “meritless.”

“Musk could hardly have thought that at the time he entered the decree (settlement) he would have been immune from non-public SEC investigations,” Liman wrote. “It is unsurprising that when Musk tweeted that the was thinking about selling 10% of his interest in Tesla ... that the SEC would have some questions."

A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Spiro about whether Musk will appeal Liman's order.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
CNET

Judge Denies Elon Musk's Bid to End 2018 Settlement With SEC

A federal judge on Wednesday denied Elon Musk's request to undo part of his 2018 settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that required oversight of some of his social media posts about Tesla. Last month, Musk asked the court to terminate the consent decree that was part of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Alex Spiro
Benzinga

Elon Musk Can't Badmouth Twitter Or Its Representatives, Takeover Deal's Terms Dictate

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is prohibited from casting aspersions on Twitter Inc. TWTR, a definitive proxy statement filed by the social media firm on Tuesday showed. What Happened: Under the "public announcements" section, Twitter said the equity investor — a reference to Musk — shall be allowed to tweet about the merger, provided it does not "disparage" Twitter or any of its representatives.
BUSINESS
TMZ.com

Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion

12:55 PM PT -- Elon put a statement out, saying, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated." He continues, "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the...
BUSINESS
CBS LA

Twitter reportedly close to a deal with Elon Musk

Twitter's board is reportedly close to a deal with Elon Musk over the Tesla CEO's bid to buy the social platform and take it private.Reuters and the New York Times reported that the board could announce an agreement as soon as Monday accepting Musk's initial offer to buy Twitter at $54.20 a share, or about $43 billion. Twitter's board and Tesla CEO Elon Musk negotiated into the early hours of Monday over his bid to buy the social media platform, the Times reported.Musk revealed last week that he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Sec
CNET

Twitter Said to Be Re-examining Elon Musk's $43B Takeover Bid

Twitter is re-examining Elon Musk's unsolicited offer to buy the company and take it private, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The two sides are meeting Sunday to discuss Musk's proposal, the Journal reported, suggesting that the social media company might be receptive to Musk's offer. Earlier this month, Musk...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Week

What would Elon Musk do with Twitter?

Elon Musk and Twitter recently changed their relationship status to "it's complicated," and — like any A-list union worth caring about — the drama has been both plentiful and at times hard to follow. Here's everything you need to know:. Ok, start at the beginning — how is...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

It's done: Elon Musk will become Twitter's sole owner

In context: The ongoing saga of whether Elon Musk would become Twitter's new owner has ended in success for the world's wealthiest person. After re-examining Musk's $44 billion bid, Twitter has agreed to be acquired for $54.20 per share in cash. This has taken place merely after a week after Twitter's board rejected a previous offer and even threatened to use a "poison pill" strategy to make the hostile takeover more difficult.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Twitter re-examines Musk’s bid after Tesla CEO secures financing: report

Initially hostile to the idea of Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking over Twitter, the company is reportedly warming up to the idea after the billionaire said last week he had secured the necessary $43 billion in funding. Sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Twitter is...
BUSINESS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy