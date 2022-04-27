ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NFL Draft: 3 Best Options For Falcons At No. 8

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SViDU_0fLrBP2E00

It all comes down to Thursday night. Who will the Falcons take at No. 8?

Months of speculation as to who the Atlanta Falcons will draft will come to an end Thursday night when the team makes the eighth overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Falcons have been seen as one of the biggest question marks in the draft due to their flexibility and wide variety of needs.

With necessities to fill on both sides of the football, the question is, which need will general manager Terry Fontenot fill first?

Here's a look at the three likeliest options for the No. 8 overall pick:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTptD_0fLrBP2E00

Malik Willis

Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7Kif_0fLrBP2E00

Drake London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7a27_0fLrBP2E00

Garrett Wilson

QB Malik Willis

Willis is widely seen as the top quarterback in the class. Although he isn't viewed as a Week 1 starter by many, he possesses a ton of upside worthy of the 8th overall pick.

The Falcons parted ways with their long term quarterback Matt Ryan earlier in the offseason, and picking Willis would signal the start of a new era in Atlanta.

The team could opt to wait until next year before committing to a top pick in the draft, but Willis, a Georgia native , would give the city a new face of the franchise that fans would undoubtedly get behind. That certainly has to play a factor in the head of owner Arthur Blank.

During a press conference earlier in the week, the Falcons alluded, and almost even admitted , that they would take a quarterback this weekend.

The biggest obstacle towards getting Willis comes at No. 6, where the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers also need a quarterback. If Willis falls past No. 6, it would line the Falcons up to take Willis at No. 8 if they choose to do so.

WR Drake London

Standing 6-4, London provides one of the largest frames of any wide receiver in the draft class. Often perceived as the best wideout in the class, London would immediately start in Atlanta as WR1 out of the gate.

The Falcons will look to add at least one , if not multiple, receivers in the draft to make up for the loss of Calvin Ridley (suspension) and Russell Gage (signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers). The question is whether they feel the need to grab one in the first round given the depth at the position.

The team most likely to steal London from the Falcons would be the New York Jets at No. 4. The Jets have the No. 10 selection as well, but might use their pick on a receiver so the Falcons don't take their top choice at No. 8. London has one of the widest ranges in the draft, but the Falcons might be the sweet spot for the USC Trojan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIiW5_0fLrBP2E00

Malik Willis

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuUHQ_0fLrBP2E00

Garrett Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5WTf_0fLrBP2E00

Drake London

WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson has probably been the most frequent pick in mock drafts for the Falcons over the past few months.

The Ohio State wide receiver enjoyed an incredibly successful junior season, catching 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 11 games.

The success could translate in the NFL if he's in the right position, and the Falcons are probably the most favorable landing spot for wide receivers given the team's thin depth.

Wilson has been slipping down draft boards lately after rumors revealed that he did not come across well during his interviews . However, nobody can deny the talent and he'll likely be taken in the first 15 picks.

It's hard to see any team drafting Wilson before the Falcons at No. 8 since no team ahead of Atlanta has expressed a ton of interest in adding the Buckeyes wideout. But there's been a lot of chatter surrounding a Wilson-Falcons fit and it would certainly give the team a player it needs.

Falcons and Mariota: Biggest Question Mark? (; 1:09)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Is Furious With The Ravens Tonight

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received an unpleasant surprise tonight when the team traded his best wide receiver during the NFL Draft. The Ravens sent speedster Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the 100th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. Needless to say, this was a shocking move.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly improved their depth behind superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Chiefs have signed reserve quarterback Anthony Gordon ahead of the 2022 season. Gordon was a standout player for the Washington State Cougars during his time in Pullman. Through...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To Broncos Latest Signing

The Denver Broncos were able to retain two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon III Wednesday. And Russell Wilson, for one, was loving it. “25!!!” the QB tweeted. We got us a stable Broncos! #LetsRide.”. Gordon was extremely productive as one half of the Broncos two-headed backfield last season.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Blank
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks

First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss.  Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Jets#Panthers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Report: Top Prospect Declined NFL Draft Invitation

The potential No. 1 pick in this year’s draft will not be in Las Vegas to greet Roger Goodell when his name is called. Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker has declined his invitation to the NFL Draft. According to Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker will hang out...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names Steelers’ Worst Draft Pick Ever

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known as one of the most stable organizations in all of sports. A significant portion of their recent success has come from general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin. The latter has never had a losing season and the former is one of the best-drafting GMs in sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

1 NFL Owner Is Showing Support For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has been outspoken about his desire to make an NFL comeback as soon as possible. But despite his active offseason, the former Super Bowl quarterback hasn’t received any legitimate consideration from franchises around the league. Kaepernick last suited up for an NFL game when he took the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

ESPN’s Todd McShay: Falcons won’t be drafting quarterback at No. 8

With the draft set to begin in about 24 hours, the NFL is buzzing. In what should be an extremely unpredictable event, the Falcons are set to pick eighth overall with the world at its fingertips. Atlanta is in a true best player available situation. Depending on how the first seven selections shake out, the Falcons could end up with any number of players — Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu, Jermaine Johnson II, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Derek Stingely Jr., Sauce Gardner, Kyle Hamilton.
ATLANTA, GA
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
840
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy