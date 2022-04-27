ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Polk high school results for baseball, softball from Monday and Tuesday

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
 2 days ago
Baseball

Winter Haven 9, Lake Wales 2

Highlights: Trailing, 2-1 after two innings, Winter Haven scored two runs in the third inning to take the lead and pulled away with six runs in the fifth and sixth innings, including four runs in the sixth. Winter Haven was led by Gage McCrystal who went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Roberto Odor went 2 for 5 with an RBI, and Desean Rodgers was singled, drove in a run and scored twice. For Lake Wales, Mason Hixenbough was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Gavin Dicks also went 2 for 4.

Haines City 5, Lake Region 0

Highlights: Austin Vakiener pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out 11 to lead the Hornets. Cody Krantz doubled and finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Haines City lineup. Anthony Torres was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Brady Doorey was 1 for 4 with an RBI. Brysyn Walters tripled for Lake Region, and Kevin Parker had the Thunder's other hit.

Auburndale 12, All Saints 1

Highlights: Jacob Welch doubled and drove in three runs, and CJ Predmore tripled with three RBIs to lead the Bloodhounds. Gaige Hash doubled and drove in two runs, and Gavin Steadman went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Steadman also pitched four innings and allowed one run on one hit with six strikeouts.

Santa Fe Catholic 10, Davenport 4

Highlights: Trailing 4-3, Santa Fe Catholic scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to defeat the Broncos. Jake Lazenby went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Branten Hoodenpyle was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Blake Lyons homered. For Davenport, Brinley Vandiver went 2 for 4 with two rBIs. Benjamin Keith and Shakoii Richards had two hits each.

Lakeland Christian 13, Auburndale 4

Highlights: Wyatt Jenkins doubled twice with two RBIs, and Mitch Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead LCS. Dan Colon doubled and drove in two runs, and Gavin Byrd went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Daniel Hartley was 4 for 4 with an RBI and one run scored. Mac Estrada was the winning pitcher. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and six walks.

Bartow 8, Sebring 7

Highlights: Rainier McKinzy went 2 for 2 with four RBIs to lead the Yellow Jackets. Austin Coward singled and drove in two runs.

McKeel 11, Lakeland 7

Highlights: For McKeel, Ryan Walker went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Danny Arboleda went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Daniel Hernandez homered and finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Lakeland.

Softball

Lake Gibson 15, Kathleen 0

Highlights: Brianna Roddenbery was 2 for 4 with a n RBI, Madison Maddox was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Gracie Snell was 2 for 3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored to lead the Braves.

Auburndale 7, Bartow 6

Highlights: Auburndale, which has moved to No. 1 in Class 5A in the FHSAA rankings, rallied from a 5-1 deficit with six runs in the fifth inning to defeat the Yellow Jackets. Hailey Bradley went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and Tessa Anderson doubled and drove in a run. Kagan Dudney, Kathryn Devore, Kassidy Pontbriant, Jenna Sheffield, and Victoria Charles each singled and drove in a run.

Lake Wales 8, Sebring 1

Highlights: The Highlanders, who have lost four of their last five games, broke a three-game losing streak. Sydnie Whitaker homered and drove in two runs, and Presley Smith doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead Lake Wales. Zamya McBurrows went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Lydia Denton went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Macey Murphy pitched a two-hitter and allowed one unearned run with three strikeouts.

Frostproof 15, Haines City 0

Highlights: Belle Mancillas pitched a three-inning no-hitter and struck out nine. She walked one. The Bulldogs finished with 15 hits. Karah Brantley and Laylay Robey had three hits apiece. Menzie Neal had two hits with four RBIs. Robey, Caden Smith and Emily Wells each drove in two runs.

Comments / 0

