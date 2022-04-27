ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Best glitter lipstick

foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While all that glitters may not be gold, adding glitter to your lips smacks of glamor. While you can apply loose cosmetic glitter with a brush, the process requires a lot of patience and skill. Instead, opt for convenience with a...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Ditching Mascara Thanks to This Serum That Produces ‘Thicker, Fuller & Darker’ Lashes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing I won’t do to make my lashes look longer, thicker and fuller. If you tell me about a life-changing mascara you saw from a TikTok, chances are I’ve already bought it in bulk. The same goes for effective eyelash growth serums, like the GrandeLash one that Brooke Shields loves so much. There’s another product that people love just as much as that one, though, and it just so happens to be...
MAKEUP
POPSUGAR

I Gave Myself an Instant Eye Lift Using This Simple Makeup Hack

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Renee Rodriguez. A makeup hack that promises to lift the eye area recently went viral on TikTok. All you need are your favorite concealer and contour products. Our editor tested the hack on her hooded, downturned eyes and was impressed with the results. For as...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Eyeshadow Hack Celeb MUA’s Swear By For An Instant Facelift

Of all of the makeup goodies you own, your eyeshadow palette can be one of the trickier products to get just right. As you may have already figured out from years of experimentation, simply dipping a brush into a random brown shadow and sweeping it across your eyelid isn’t going to necessarily do you any favors. This is one product that requires a little know-how to brighten your eyes and lift your face for a more radiant and youthful look. Of course, the best way to proceed is to call in the experts and let them guide the way. Saffron Hughes, makeup expert at falseeyelashes.co.uk, is here to uncover the one eyeshadow hack she always shares with clients who are looking to create a more youthful look.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Vegan#Bestreviews
POPSUGAR

Everything to Know Before Getting a Hair Gloss

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. A hair-gloss treatment is your ticket to shiny, "liquid" hair. Hair glosses can be...
HAIR CARE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
WWLP 22News

Hottest trends in makeup – eyeshadow shapes

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to makeup, your eyes can really be the star of the show. And here to show us one of the top trends in eyeshadow shapes is Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge.
MAKEUP
In Style

The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Eyeliner is a makeup bag staple for a reason: that seemingly simple line traced around your eyes makes a statement. Heck, the use of eyeliner dates as far back as 10,000 BC across Mesopotamia and Ancient Egypt where that statement read, the thicker the lines, the higher your status. Thankfully, in today's modern world, finding a quality eyeliner doesn't require a high standing status—or a splurge for that matter. One stroll down the drugstore aisles will reveal dozens of eyeliner options to meet the needs of beauty professionals and first-time liners alike; many of which have also lined the eyes of celebrities like Emma Stone, Camila Cabello, and Sofia Vergara.
MAKEUP
In Style

Mara Beauty's Tinted Lip Balm Has Made Me Ditch My Lipsticks

TikTok's clean girl aesthetic has become as elusive as the effortless French girl beauty look. My For You page regularly serves me TikTokers who fit the aesthetic, which consists of a slicked-back bun that inexplicably stays smooth on city girl walks; glowing skin, and a slightly shiny your-lips-but-better lipstick. While...
MAKEUP
Glamour

The Chanel Les Beiges Bronzing Cream Is Vacation in a Jar

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's time to show some love for bronzer. Yes, blush has been having a moment, but even the biggest devotees have to admit that bronzer is just as important. I consider myself a big fan of both products, and believe they go hand in hand to create that healthy, only-on-vacation glow we're constantly trying to re-create. Both are essential to any makeup look—from no-makeup makeup to a full-face beat—and help bring color and life to your face.
MAKEUP
TODAY.com

This $4 exfoliator took my lips from dry and flaky to super soft

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
MAKEUP
POPSUGAR

This $16 Concealer Beats Out My Higher-End Options

Using concealer is one of the easiest ways to cover undereye discoloration. Winky Lux's Peeper Perfect Concealer promises a natural but full-coverage finish. One editor tried the concealer on her dark circles and was impressed with the results. I have pretty noticeable dark shadows under my eyes. It's something I've...
MAKEUP
Refinery29

The Pink Concealer Hack Is Odd But It Eliminated My Dark Circles

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether you have a TikTok account or not, it's nigh on impossible to avoid the smart concealer hacks dreamed up by the app's beauty lovers. There's the speedy natural face lift (which sculpts and elevates cheekbones and eyes) and the more bizarre trends, like drawing on a pair of concealer glasses to minimise discolouration (don't knock it 'til you've tried it). This month there's another trick going viral and it promises to minimise dark circles better than any makeup product you might've already tried.
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

The 8 Best Dry Shampoos for Dark Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Figuring out our shampoo schedule is more complicated than filing our taxes. There are so many factors to take into consideration — how much we’ll sweat during a workout, what special events we have coming up, whether we’ll […]
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

9 Talc-Free Eyeshadows That Don’t Sacrifice Pigment & Staying Power

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve seen TikTokers throwing away their expensive makeup products panicking about a documentary called Not So Pretty, you might be wondering what the heck is going on. The HBO film has gone viral for the way it works to expose the beauty industry for using ingredients that could be harmful and choosing profits over people. One of these ingredients is talc, which is why talc-free eyeshadow is currently on everyone’s lips. The documentary uses...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy