Laurens County, GA

Peyton Manning announces Demaryius Thomas Scholarship

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley, have created the Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment for Georgia Tech students from Thomas’ home area in Laurens County, Ga.

The scholarship program was launched by the PeyBack Foundation, Manning’s charity. Thomas played for the Yellow Jackets in college before going on to win a Super Bowl in the NFL with Manning as his teammate.

“Demaryius Thomas was an incredibly talented and unselfish teammate, but more importantly, he was a special person and friend,” Manning said in a press release. “My family and I miss him dearly, and we wanted to honor DT’s memory by partnering the PeyBack Foundation with Georgia Tech to establish the Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment.

“An important part of Demaryius’ legacy was the way he inspired the next generation to pursue their dreams with the same perseverance and determination that defined him. Through this scholarship to Georgia Tech, Demaryius will have a lasting impact on deserving youth from his hometown area who can follow in his footsteps and accomplish great things in life.”

Thomas retired from the NFL last summer and he died at 33 in December. DT will undoubtedly join Manning in the Broncos’ Ring of Fame.

