Tracy Morgan’s Comedy ‘The Last O.G’ Won’t Return for a Fifth Season at TBS

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Last O.G. has aired its last episode as the TBS original starring Tracy Morgan won’t return for a fifth and final season. According to TV Line, which broke the news, TBS informed the team behind the comedy starring Morgan and co-created by Jordan Peele, that they would not be renewed...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
