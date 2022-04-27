ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Zanesville, OH

Local News Briefs: South Zanesville Council meeting on Monday

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 2 days ago

South Zanesville Council to meet

SOUTH ZANEVILLE — South Zanesville Village Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers, 24 E. Main St. The personnel committee will meet prior at 6:30 p.m.

MVESC to meet

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Governing Board will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. May 16 at the center's office, 205 N. Seventh St. This is a date change from previously announced.

Vigue gets internship

MARIETTA — Elizabeth Vigue of Junction City will serve a summer internship with Washington Health Industry Communications. She's majoring in political science and economics at Marietta College.

Senior Card Shower

Birthday

Marion Staley, 1930 Dresden Road, turned 98 on April 27.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local News Briefs: South Zanesville Council meeting on Monday

