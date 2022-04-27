ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

MARTA offers $3,000 sign-on bonus for new drivers and bus technicians

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oz5aK_0fLr42he00

ATLANTA — MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign on bonus and will train anybody with a regular driver license or permit for their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

The Atlanta transit agency is holding a job fair for bus operators and bus technicians at MARTA headquarters at Lindbergh station on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Starting pay for bus drivers is $17.74 per hour and $23.91 per hour for technicians.

Applicants are encouraged to ride MARTA to the event, but free parking is also available in the nearby MARTA parking deck. Masks are required to attend the job fair and COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment.

For upcoming MARTA career fairs and employment opportunities visit check itsmarta.com or call 404-848-5544.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
The Next Web

Dear governments, ride-sharing is not a fix-all for poor public transport

“Everyone wants free public transport, but no one wants to pay for it” is a claim I often hear writing about mobility. But an equally pressing challenge is often excluded from the conversation: equal access to public transport. It’s a challenging problem for transport providers. They have to contend...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driver License#Free Parking#Tv News#Cdl#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
CBS 46

Henry Co. family overwhelmed with hundreds in summer school fees

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families with children struggling in classrooms may find themselves paying hundreds of dollars to recover from one bad grade. Sarah Stephens, a parent with three kids in Henry County School District, said her two oldest sons were likely candidates for summer school. Like many students, her boys struggled to adjust to virtual – then in-person – learning during the pandemic.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Kroger to hold hiring event in Georgia, aims to hire 23K workers nationwide

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Looking for a job? Now’s your chance! Grocery giant Kroger announced Wednesday that it will be hosting a hiring event across Georgia. The supermarket chain is looking to hire over 20,000 part-time and full-time associates nationwide. The event will be held on April 30 at several metro Atlanta Krogers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

City of Atlanta wants to turn former brick company into park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta is working to transform the site of the former Chattahoochee Brick Company. The company was founded by former Atlanta Mayor James W. English in the 1870s. The company used hundreds of African American convicts to make bricks. On Tuesday, current Atlanta Mayor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Independent

Uber launches travel service for pets

Uber is launching a new service allowing passengers to book journeys with their pets.The minicab app firm said the service will be available in the UK from Tuesday.Fares for Uber Pet journeys will include a surcharge of £3.20 in London and £2 outside the capital.It's the perfect time for new pets to get out and aboutAndrew Brem, Uber UKPreviously it was at the discretion of drivers whether they allowed passengers to travel with an animal.Customers will now be matched with drivers who are eligible and willing to transport people with their pets.Passengers travelling with a service animal can continue to...
TRAFFIC
yankodesign.com

This futuristic Uber cab was designed like a TARDIS – compact on the outside, spacious on the inside

Purpose-built as a ride-hail car, or a taxi cab to be specific, the Arrival Car has the footprint of a small vehicle, but the spacious legroom of a much larger automobile. Created in partnership with Uber, the Arrival was designed to be the perfect car for ride-hailing. Unlike regular cars that were designed for ownership and just co-opted by Uber drivers, Arrival was built with the specific mindset of being a car meant for ride-hailing. This singular vision helped develop the car’s overall design, as its focus shifted from pure desirability and performance to efficiency, comfort, reliability, and affordability. A taxi cab for the future, Arrival even replaces the iconic yellow cab’s design with a modern, minimalist overhaul, trading in nostalgia for futurism – a concept Uber knows too well.
CARS
The Guardian

The romance of train travel is still alive – but exorbitantly expensive

Amtrak trains leave New York from the Moynihan Train Hall, a vast Beaux Arts building that used to house the city’s main post office. Like its equivalents in London – Paddington or St Pancras – it is designed to give travellers a sense of soaring possibility, the first stage in a journey that might take them anywhere. Last week, over Easter, my two seven-year-olds and I boarded a train at Moynihan for the 19-hour journey to Chicago. We could barely have been more excited if we’d been setting out in covered wagons.
TRAFFIC
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
66K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy