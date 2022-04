Israeli startups embrace AI across multiple industries with great success – meanwhile investment in these companies exceeded $25 billion in 2021 alone. Israel has established itself as a leading tech nation, raising capital and growing more unicorns than any other country. Of the roughly 6,800 tech startups in Israel that year, almost a quarter were involved in AI in one form or another – a baffling figure compared to the much humbler stats coming from other nations. Among the AI go-getters from Israel were those that worked on cybersecurity (Israel’s forte traditionally: around 20% of total funding,), healthcare (around 15% of funding), followed by law, computer vision, and autonomous vehicles among other areas.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO