Grab headboards on sale from Wayfair starting at $59.99 for two days only

Add a slice of elegance to your bedroom during the Way Day 48-hour sale. (Wayfair)

If you’ve been dreaming of a way to upgrade your bed, you’ve got to see the headboards on sale at Wayfair during their Way Day 2-day sales event happening now through April 28. A new headboard or bed frame could be just what you need to elevate your bedroom from slumber party to sophisticated soiree .

Shop for tufted upholstered headboards from the wide range of options on sale now at Wayfair. They have simple headboard add-ons to ornate bedroom sets complete with nightstands – but note that most styles require your own boxspring and mattress which are not included.

Most importantly, don’t snooze on this year’s Wayfair headboards on sale – Way Day only last for 48 hours .

Queen Upholstered Platform 3-Piece Bedroom Set

Sale Price: $469.99 Meurer Upholstered Platform 3 Piece Bedroom Set wayfair.com Shop Now

If you’re hoping to revamp the look and feel of your entire bedscape, this 3-piece bedroom set will get the job done. This bedframe, complete with velvet tufted headboard, is available in three different colors and comes with two sleek nightstands. Get it from Wayfair before Way Day ends and save $330.

Richards Upholstered Panel Headboard

Sale Price: $71.99 Richards Upholstered Panel Headboard wayfair.com Shop Now

This is one of the few headboards on sale at Wayfair right now that comes on its own without an attached bed frame. If you’re looking for a simple, elegant upholstered headboard add-on for your bed frame, this is a great option. Available now in two shades of gray for only $71.99!

Farmersville Upholstered Panel Headboard

Sale Price: $59.99 Gray Farmersville Upholstered Panel Headboard wayfair.com Shop Now

For those seeking a calming aesthetic, the horizontal lines on these upholstered headboards on sale will gently draw the eye lower than taller tufted headboards. The result is a sleek, calming energy perfect for bedtime. Available at Wayfair now starting at $59.99 for twin size. They also have this upholstered headboard in full, queen, and king-size.

Drusilla Tufted Upholstered Headboard & Bed

Sale Price: $121.74 Gray Drusilla Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed wayfair.com Shop Now

Love the look of a classic tufted headboard? Us too. This low-profile standard bed is available in beige or gray and comes complete with a twin, full, queen, or king headboard that can completely transform the look and feel of your bedroom. Enjoy the comfort of this button-tufted headboard and bed from Wayfair right now at the sale price of $121.74 for a twin size and $180.74 for a king headboard.

Joclynn Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed

Sale Price: $511.24 Joclynn Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed wayfair.com Shop Now

One of the more regal headboards on sale at Wayfair right now is a part of this low profile platform bed. With a combination of classic and contemporary styles, you’ll have the best of both worlds with this Way Day deal. Choose from six different colors and select from a chrome or gold nailhead finish to complete the look. Save over 50% off on this platform bed and headboard in twin, full, queen or king size on sale at Wayfair now until April 28.

Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Sale Price: $223.99 Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed wayfair.com Shop Now

If you need a king headboard and like the style of this low profile bed, your options will be limited to white or gray, only. If a queen upholstered bed and tufted headboard fits your needs, then you’ll be able to choose from any of the six colors available and on sale now at Wayfair. The queen also comes at a greater savings of 43% off, versus the king headboard and bed on sale for $295.99, a 25% savings. Low profile beds help your bedroom to appear larger and the tufted headboard with nailhead trim will add both comfort and panache to your sleep routine. Get it now during the Way Day sales event!

Lilyana Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Sale Price: $264.99 Lilyana Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed wayfair.com Shop Now

Add an element of Victorian elegance to your home with this deep, hand-tufted upholstered headboard and low profile bed. Choose from understated tones of beige, gray, or charcoal and watch your bedroom transform into the luxurious sleep space you’ve only dared to dream of and rest easy knowing you got it on sale during Way Day. The Lilyana Tufted Upholstered Headboard & Bed is on sale now for about 20% to 25% off every size, with the twin size starting at $264.99 and the king headboard and bed available just under $550.

Sanders Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Sale Price: $240.61 Queen Sanders Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed wayfair.com Shop Now

From black velvet to beige linen to gold faux leather, the Sanders headboards on sale at Wayfair right now have a style for everyone! Save around 20% off this low profile bed in all sizes from twin to king, with the king headboard and bed being the best deal at $281.28. No matter which you choose, any one of these beds with tufted, upholstered headboards will add a touch of glamor to your bedroom.

Abdiel Upholstered 3-Piece Bedroom Set

Sale Price: $179.99 Abdiel Upholstered 3 Piece Bedroom Set wayfair.com Shop Now

This 3-piece bedroom set is the perfect pick for any minimalist. With two simple nightstands, clean lines, and its natural muted tone, this set is pleasing and calming to the senses. Depending on your mattress size, you’ll receive a full, queen, or king headboard along with bed frame and nightstands all for the low price of $179.99 for the full size and only $213.99 for the king size during the Wayfair Way Day 2-day sales event.

Cloer Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Sale Price: $100 Gray Cloer Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed wayfair.com Shop Now

Starting at $100, this is one of our favorite headboards on sale at Wayfair right now for anyone who wants to add classic simplicity to their bedroom. The solid wood frame comes with an upholstered, tufted headboard in twin, full, queen, and king sizes. Get it on sale now and enjoy sleeping peacefully for years to come!

