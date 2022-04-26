ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Orange powers top of Hall of Fame Power Poll

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas – As the 2022 college baseball season approaches the home stretch, it’s the various shades of orange that are dominating the top of the Week 10 National College Baseball Hall of Fame Power Poll. For the fifth straight week, the Tennessee Volunteers hold the...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Report: Tennessee point guard to enter transfer portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have had one of their young, talented point guards enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to a Wednesday report. Justin Powell, a former four-star guard recruit according to the On3 Consensus Player Rankings, plans to enter the transfer portal and find a new school. Tennessee guard to...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC heading to Chicago to meet with five-star recruit’s parents

Hubert Davis and North Carolina landed a big commitment in the 2023 class when five-star forward G.G. Jackson committed. But now, the Tar Heels have their sights set on adding to the class even more. Per Jeff Borzello, the Tar Heels are heading to Chicago on Thursday to meet with the parents of five-star recruit Matas Buzelis for a special in-home visit. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound Buzelis is ranked No. 5 by 247Sports in their recruiting rankings. He has a total of 13 offers in his recruitment with blue blood programs like UNC, Duke, and Kentucky all after him among others out there. Buzelis’...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Tigers' funk extended with 'bad trip' vs. Twins

MINNESOTA -- Perhaps the best thing that can be said about the first Tigers-Twins series of the season is that it’s over. “It was a bad trip here,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said of the three-game sweep, which the Twins completed with a 7-1 victory on Thursday afternoon at Target Field. Detroit committed four errors and left 13 runners on base as its losing streak ran to five.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Big start on tap for Elder, back home in Texas

This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman's Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. • ﻿Bryce Elder﻿ should get a chance to pitch in his home state of Texas on Saturday. This will be a big start for the rookie right-hander, who has walked 23.4 percent (11 of 47) of the batters he’s faced in his past two starts. Falling behind and issuing free passes consistently can be detrimental to guys who throw 90 mph.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Hall Of Fame Power#The Tennessee Volunteers#Oregon State#Texas A M#Tcu#Auburn#Ole Miss#Uc
MLB

J-Ram leads way to Cleveland's 1st win in a week

OAKLAND -- The Guardians’ losing streak has been snapped. Cleveland needed a win and although it didn’t come easily, the club was able to fight its way back from every deficit it fell into in its 9-8 victory over the A’s at Oakland Coliseum on Friday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Orlando Sentinel

Pride hope build on defense for regular-season opener vs. Gotham FC

The Orlando Pride didn’t get out of the NWSL Challenge Cup group stage, following a last-placed and winless finish in the East Division. But ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener against NJ/NY Gotham FC at Exploria Stadium, coach Amanda Cromwell wants to build on top of good performances earlier this year. “We know getting shut out is important, and denying chances, so I think we started off ...
ORLANDO, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Rachel Tandy, the Girlfriend of New Baltimore Ravens Signee, Tyler Linderbaum

Tyler Linderbaum of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft. This also brings a new WAG to the franchise. Rachel Tandy already caught the attention of the Internet on the first day of the draft. Now Ravens fans want to know more about who Tyler Linderbaum’s girlfriend is. We reveal more about the stunning girlfriend of the new NFL pro in this Rachel Tandy wiki.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

2022 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins Select 2 Linebackers, 1 Wide Receiver

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins selected wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, from Texas Tech, with their 125th overall pick in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. On Friday, with the 102nd overall pick, the Dolphins selected linebacker Channing Tindall, from Georgia, in the 3rd round. On Saturday, the Dolphins also selected Cameron Goode, LB, out of California with their 224th overall pick. They will also have the 247th overall selection. After an aggressive offseason, the team reshaped and upgraded its roster for Mike McDaniel’s new vision. Experts say the Dolphins’ team needs are the following: offensive linemen, linebackers, wide receivers, and defensive linemen.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Associated Press

Titans: Took QB Willis because he was best player available

NASHVILLE, TEnn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans capped their second night of the NFL draft by trading up and selecting a quarterback. The Titans insist making Malik Willis of Liberty the third quarterback taken in this draft was simply about picking the best player available, nothing more. But it could create competition at the position, even if Ryan Tannehill has the NFL’s highest salary-cap figure coming off a down season.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy