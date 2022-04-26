Orange powers top of Hall of Fame Power Poll

Hubert Davis and North Carolina landed a big commitment in the 2023 class when five-star forward G.G. Jackson committed. But now, the Tar Heels have their sights set on adding to the class even more. Per Jeff Borzello, the Tar Heels are heading to Chicago on Thursday to meet with the parents of five-star recruit Matas Buzelis for a special in-home visit. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound Buzelis is ranked No. 5 by 247Sports in their recruiting rankings. He has a total of 13 offers in his recruitment with blue blood programs like UNC, Duke, and Kentucky all after him among others out there. Buzelis’...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO