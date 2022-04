While Tiger Woods didn’t have the greatest performance at the Masters in his long-awaited return to the sport, his mere presence on the grounds at Augusta captured the attention of every golf fan. Immediately after the Masters, Woods announced his intention to play in the British Open in July, though he left his status for the ensuing PGA Championship and US Open up in the air. Woods’ actions on Thursday strongly indicate that he’ll be at the course at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19 when the tournament tees off.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO