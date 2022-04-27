New ACLU Report Chronicling Racism, Abuse, and Violence of 287 (g) Partners Names Maryland Sheriffs, Including Frederick County Sheriff
Frederick, Harford, and Cecil Counties continue the 287(g) program, a program marked by racism, xenophobia, and anti-immigrant bias. WASHINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union released a new research report today on Immigrations and Customs Enforcement's 287(g) program, which delegates federal immigration enforcement authority to local and state law enforcement agencies,...www.aclu-md.org
