ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

New ACLU Report Chronicling Racism, Abuse, and Violence of 287 (g) Partners Names Maryland Sheriffs, Including Frederick County Sheriff

aclu-md.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick, Harford, and Cecil Counties continue the 287(g) program, a program marked by racism, xenophobia, and anti-immigrant bias. WASHINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union released a new research report today on Immigrations and Customs Enforcement's 287(g) program, which delegates federal immigration enforcement authority to local and state law enforcement agencies,...

www.aclu-md.org

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

MS-13 leader gets life sentence for ordering, taking part in killings

An MS-13 gang leader has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in orchestrating, directing and participating in several killings in Maryland and Virginia. Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno, 24, of El Salvador, helped lead a local MS-13 clique based in Langley Park, Maryland. In a news release announcing the sentencing, the Justice Department said the group also trafficked drugs and shook down local businesses for so-called “rent” — the price of operating in gang territory.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Frederick County, MD
Society
The Georgia Sun

Which states have the most Confederate memorials?

Seventy-three Confederate monuments were removed or renamed in 2021, leaving 723 such monuments standing in the United States. The Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Whose Heritage?” data project counted more than 2,000 Confederate memorials throughout the country today, including statues, parks, schools, streets, highways, or practically any structure which, in one way or another, honors a Confederate figure or the whole coalition of seceded states.
POLITICS
Fox News

School principals meet Biden Ed. Sec. after asking him to ‘ban hostile parents’ from school grounds

School principals met with Biden’s Education Secretary on Monday to discuss how best to navigate education in the post-COVID world. The meeting between the National Association of Secondary School Principles (NASSP) and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona comes months after the group requested the Biden administration "ban hostile parents and individuals from school grounds who threaten our safety."
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Racism#Sheriff
The Conversation U.S.

Harriet Tubman led military raids during the Civil War as well as her better-known slave rescues

Harriet Tubman was barely 5 feet tall and didn’t have a dime to her name. What she did have was a deep faith and powerful passion for justice that was fueled by a network of Black and white abolitionists determined to end slavery in America. “I had reasoned this out in my mind,” Tubman once told an interviewer. “There was one of two things I had a right to, liberty, or death. If I could not have one, I would have the other; for no man should take me alive.” Though Tubman is most famous for her successes along the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
Fox News

Massive increase in Black Americans murdered was result of defund police movement: experts

Support of Black Lives Matter and calls to defund the police reverberated across America in 2020 following the death of George Floyd, igniting social justice protests and riots at a time when the coronavirus and lockdowns upended society in unprecedented ways. What was left in 2020's wake was a massive increase in the number of murders, dealing a disproportionate blow to Black Americans.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Racist, anti-immigrant and far-right views among California law enforcement going unchecked, audit finds

A state audit of five California law enforcement agencies has found unchecked officer bias against people of colour, immigrants, women, and LGBTQ+ people. The audit, which was conducted at the request of state legislators, also found that the law enforcement agencies reviewed lack the capacity to guard against their officers developing these views, investigate them, or discipline bigoted officers in a systematic way. National investigations in recent years have established links between law enforcement officers and white supremacist organizations. A number of police officers participated in the January 6 Capitol riot, while former law enforcement officials have sounded alarms about...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy