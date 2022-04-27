ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Restaurant Makes List Of Weirdest Theme Restaurants In The USA

By Marvin Moore
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago

Consumer blog Cheapism recently published a list of the strangest theme restaurants across the United States. There are some pretty wild-looking eateries in there and one of them is right here in Houston.

The Hobbit Cafe in Midtown is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. Here's how this The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit themed restaurant describes themselves:

In 1972, we started on the road making fare that honored Tolkien's hobbit tradition. For the first 10 years Hobbit Cafe was open, our menu was vegetarian. Today's menu is made of small-batch, fresh dishes including stacked burgers; huge, hobbit-sized sandwiches; nachos; seafood, like shrimp and fish; and a variety of stellar breakfast and brunch options.

If you haven't been, it's a great spot for brunch, lunch, or dinner, packed with artwork and memorabilia celebrating J.R.R. Tolkien's works in book and movie form. The Cheapism article calls out stand-out items like the Frodo sandwich (mesquite-smoked turkey, roasted bell peppers, tomato, and cheese) and the double-patty Balrog burger, but the diverse menu features seafood, salads, enchiladas, omelettes, and more.

Photo: Getty Images

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

