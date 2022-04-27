ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FDA approves Remdesivir for kids 28 days old and older

By WXYZ Staff
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTPuH_0fLqsb8u00

The FDA announced Monday that they have expanded approval of Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 positive patients to include pediatric patients 28 days old and older and weighing at least around 7 pounds.

This made Remdesivir the first approved treatment for children less than 12 years of age. It had already been used to treat some younger patients under an emergency use authorization.

“As COVID-19 can cause severe illness in children, some of whom do not currently have a vaccination option, there continues to be a need for safe and effective COVID-19 treatment options for this population,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research in a news release. “Today’s approval of the first COVID-19 therapeutic for this population demonstrates the agency’s commitment to that need.”

Remdesivir is used to treat COVID-19 positive patients who are:

  • Hospitalized
  • Not hospitalized and have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

The COVID-19 vaccine has not yet been approved for kids under the age of 5. Pfizer is seeking an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5 to 11.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
WebMD

Pfizer Asks FDA to Authorize COVID Booster Shots for Ages 5-11

April 27, 2022 – Pfizer and BioNTech have applied to the FDA for authorization of their COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5-11, according to an update from Pfizer. The companies submitted data that showed the low-dose booster shot is safe for children 5-11 and could protect them against the Omicron variant. The companies also said a third shot could counter waning immunity about 6 months after the second dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
biospace.com

Gilead’s Veklury Becomes First FDA-Approved COVID-19 Treatment for Young Children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for COVID-19 in young children. In this case, the agency expanded its approval of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral therapy Veklury (remdesivir) to include children 28 days of age and older who weigh at least 3 kilograms (about 7 pounds). Children who have tested positive for COVID-19, are hospitalized or are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, hospitalization or death are approved for the treatment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

FDA approves Bristol Myers' oral heart disease drug

April 28 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its oral heart disease drug Mavacamten, making it the first cardiac myosin inhibitor to be permitted for use in the country. Mavacamten, which Bristol Myers acquired in its $13 billion buyout...
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug, on April 8, 2022. The decision means only patients who have enrolled in clinical trials will receive Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which goes by the generic drug name of Aducanumab. Because of the restrictions, many Alzheimer’s patients may be unable to use the drug. Without Medicare coverage, Aduhelm’s annual cost is US$28,200, or $2,350 a month, a price that’s prohibitively expensive for most Americans. What’s more, not everyone with mild Alzheimer’s will be able to enroll in a clinical trial due to location or other logistical...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#28 Days#Wxyz
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer reports positive data for Lyme disease vaccine candidate

Pfizer and French biotech company Valneva reported their Lyme disease vaccine candidate works better in children than in adults. In February, the drugmakers reported that the vaccine candidate was effective in adults after a three-dose series. Pfizer and Valneva also tested the vaccine in children ages 5-17, finding the vaccine was more immunogenic in adult trial participants, according to an April 26 news release.
INDUSTRY
Health

FDA Approves Weekly Patch to Treat Alzheimer's-Related Dementia

Fact checked on April 13, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a weekly skin patch used to treat symptoms of Alzheimer's-related dementia. The treatment is a patch formulation of the oral drug donepezil (Aricept), which has been available for many years and is one of the most commonly prescribed drugs for patients with Alzheimer's disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
biospace.com

Pfizer DMD Trial Moves Forward After FDA Lifts Hold

Pfizer announced it will open the first U.S. sites in its Phase III study evaluating the investigational mini-dystrophin gene therapy, fordadistrogene movaparvovec, in ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company announcement comes four months after the unexpected death of a patient during Pfizer’s screening and dosing of a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

U.S. FDA Approves Bristol Myers Squibb's Camzyos™ (mavacamten) for the Treatment of Adults With obstructive HCM

Bristol Myers Squibb BMY announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Camzyos™ (mavacamten) for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms. Camzyos is the first and only FDA-approved allosteric...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Examiner

Nothing good can come from FDA’s proposed ban of menthol cigarettes

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf announced this. week that the agency plans to seek a ban on menthol cigarettes and cigars. This ironically comes in the wake of recent research that shows menthol smokers have no greater difficulty giving up smoking than non‐menthol smokers. Even more ironic is the fact that FDA researchers reported in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research:
HEALTH
biospace.com

Pfizer, Valneva Lyme Vaccine Shows Promise in Pediatric Patients

Pfizer and its partner, Valneva, announced positive Phase II data from its trial of vaccine candidate VLA15 in a pediatric population. VLA15 is intended to prevent Lyme Disease (LD). Lyme Disease is a vector-borne illness caused by the transmission of the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi from ticks. Symptoms of LD can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

Moderna asks FDA to approve COVID vaccine for children under 6

Moderna announced Thursday morning that it's asking the FDA to approve its COVID vaccine for kids under 6 years old. If authorized for emergency use, it would become the first eligible vaccine for kids younger than 5. Nancy Chen spoke to Moderna's chief medical officer as well as a parent of two children who participated in the trial.
KIDS
News 12

FDA sets June meetings on COVID vaccines for youngest kids

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday set tentative dates in June to publicly review COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest American children, typically the final step before authorizing the shots. The meeting announcement follows months of frustration from families impatient for a chance to vaccinate their little children, along with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

FDA Authorizes First Breath Test to Detect COVID-19

Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. A breath test to help detect COVID-19 has been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency announced Thursday. The test, called the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, is the first of its kind and can give results in just three minutes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

BMS Scores FDA Approval for Novel HCM Treatment Camzyos

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration greenlit Bristol Myers Squibb’s Camzyos (mavacamten), the first FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that specifically targets the source of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Obstructive HCM is a progressive disease where the heart walls thicken, which increases the difficulty for the heart to expand normally...
HEALTH
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy