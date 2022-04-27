Connecticut utility regulators end state’s natural gas expansion plan launched in 2013, citing rising costs, push for zero emissions

Connecticut’s utility regulators on Wednesday ended a nine-year state program that sought to expand the use of natural gas as an alternative to home heating oil.

Several reasons were cited by the three Public Utilities Regulatory Authority commissioners who voted to pull the plug on the program: Gas prices are soaring, wiping out cost advantages over oil heat and policies favoring natural gas no longer advance the state’s climate and energy goals that now tilt to offshore wind.

In a draft decision in March, regulators said subsidies to the utilities are costly and the program, launched in 2013 by then-Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and backed by the General Assembly, failed to meet its numerical goals hooking up natural gas to homes and businesses.

“At the time it was a great idea,” said Commissioner John W. Betkoski III. “When we do these things, they’re eventually supposed to phase out and when we continue them it’s always on the backs of ratepayers.”

Marissa Gillett, chairwoman of PURA, said Eversource Energy and United Illuminating Co. may exercise their right to challenge the decision in court.

“I would look forward to having closer scrutiny on how the program did not deliver on its promises to ratepayers,” she said.

Spokeswoman Tricia Modifica said Eversource recognizes that energy policy has changed since the system expansion plan was established and is “looking at ways to ensure a seamless and equitable transition” for its customers.

She said 38,189 residents and businesses in its service territory have switched to natural gas since 2013. Overall, Eversource serves 246,000 natural gas customers in 74 communities in Connecticut.

A spokesman for UI did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Home heating oil businesses, many of which are family-run companies, unsuccessfully fought the state’s efforts to broaden natural gas connections. Christian Herb, president of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association , a trade group, said ending the program confirms that the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was wrong.

“Unfortunately, thousands of consumers were fleeced by the state’s promise of a ‘clean, cheaper and more reliable’ energy source, only to find out nearly a decade later that natural gas was dirty, more expensive and unreliable,” Herb said.

A spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Shannon Laun of the Conservation Law Foundation, an environmental group, said PURA’s decision is a “huge step toward getting polluting, dirty fossil fuels out of our homes.”

However, she said regulators should end the incentive-based program immediately instead of allowing gas companies to sign up certain customers who have a fully executed contract for gas service within 90 days.

Malloy’s Comprehensive Energy Strategy relied on incentives and financing options and targeted marketing campaigns to pay for natural gas conversions. It also established a rate mechanism for gas companies to recover investments.

The proposal recommended changes in energy efficiency, electricity supply, industrial energy requirements, transportation and natural gas. Malloy promoted his natural gas expansion plan to spur economic development, business growth and lower costs in response to persistent complaints from homeowners and businesses about high energy prices.

The program fell short, PURA said. Gas line expansion projects were driving up costs, with gas ratepayers paying about $64 million additionally, regulators said.

Gas ratepayers also were footing the bill for significant subsidies to offset revenue shortfalls and capital costs, PURA said. Since the start of the “system expansion plan” as it’s known, Yankee Gas, which is operated by Eversource, and Connecticut Natural Gas and the Southern Connecticut Gas Co. that are operated by UI’s parent company Avangrid, benefited from about $92 million in credits, PURA said.

The stated purpose of the plan is to expand utilities’ customer base and increase demand on the distribution system, regulators said.

“Although the growth rate of new customers has declined for all three (utilities), the average cost to connect new services has increased significantly since the inception of the system expansion plan,” PURA said.

The system expansion plan’s aim was to convert 280,000 Connecticut residents to gas in 10 years. With less than two years remaining, the utilities have met 32% of the goal, regulators said.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .