ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

53% of Women Plan To Quit Their Jobs in the Next Two Years Due to Burnout

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baJaX_0fLqsPV400

The Great Resignation is set to continue for women, as a new survey finds that more than half of them plan to quit their job within the next two years, due to widespread burnout .

Building Wealth: How To Get Rich With a Normal Job
Learn: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

The new Deloitte report, “Women @ Work 2022: A Global Outlook,” released April 26, finds that 53% of women say their stress levels are higher than they were a year ago, and almost half say they feel burned out.

In turn, 40% of women actively looking for a new employer cited it as the main driver for the change and only 10% plan to stay with their current employer for more than five years.

In addition, half of the women rated their mental health as poor or very poor. And while one-third have taken time off work because of mental-health challenges, only 43% say they feel comfortable talking about mental-health concerns in the workplace, the survey notes.

The survey also underscores that in this “new normal” of hybrid work, 60% of women report they have already felt excluded.

POLL: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

“Despite the fact that many employers have implemented new ways of working designed to improve flexibility, our research shows that the new arrangements run the risk of excluding the very people who could most benefit from them, with the majority of the women we polled having experienced exclusion when working in a hybrid environment,” Emma Codd, Deloitte Global Inclusion Leader, said in a press release. “The number of women reporting increased stress and burnout is of significant concern, and employers are struggling to address it as seen by the fact that burnout is the top driver for those women currently looking for new employment. The findings of this research show the importance of actions beyond policy–those that truly address and embed wellbeing, flexibility, and a respectful and inclusive ‘everyday culture’.”

A Pew Research study notes that the COVID-19 pandemic set off nearly unprecedented churn in the U.S. labor market and that the nation’s “quit rate” reached a 20-year high last November. The Pew study finds that workers who quit a job cite low pay, no opportunities for advancement and feeling disrespected at work as the top reasons for quitting.

Another key finding of the survey is that women in ethnic minority groups are more likely to feel burned out than their counterparts in the ethnic majority of their country. They are also significantly more likely to report experiencing exclusion from informal interactions, with 15% vs. 10%, and feeling patronized, with 9% vs. 2%.

Finally, levels of burnout vary across professional levels as well, with 61% of women in middle-management roles and younger women- those aged 18 to 25- reporting that they feel burned out.

Shopping: 6 Bad Habits That Hike Up Your Grocery Bill
Read More: Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

“Building and maintaining a truly inclusive culture should be at the forefront of every corporate agenda,” Michele Parmelee, Deloitte Global Deputy CEO and Chief People and Purpose Officer, said in the release. “This means organizations need to address burnout, make mental wellbeing a priority, and approach hybrid working with inclusive and flexible policies that actually work for women. There is a unique opportunity to build upon the progress already made to ensure women of all backgrounds can thrive in an equitable and inclusive workplace.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 53% of Women Plan To Quit Their Jobs in the Next Two Years Due to Burnout

Comments / 13

Related
Daily Mail

'Millennials require a different kind of management': Recruitment boss says Generation Y has an 'inflated sense of entitlement' with a 'loathing of conflict' after accountant, 26, lost age discrimination claim after he was fired for being 'demanding'

Millennials have an 'inflated sense of entitlement', 'loath conflict' and require a different kind of management than older generations, according to a top recruitment boss. Gary Ashworth, a recruitment specialist with over 40 years experience, believes Generation Y 'excel' in the workplace due to their 'pleasant' and 'kind' personality traits.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Working from home isn’t absenteeism – it is the flexibility women need

The backlash against working from home reached its nadir last week when Jacob Rees-Mogg MP went on a tour of the Cabinet Office posting hand-signed “sorry I missed you” notes on every empty desk. The man whose ludicrous attack on post-pandemic workplace norms earned him the moniker “the honourable member for the 18th century” forgot one crucial detail: the civil service has cut down on wasted office space and doesn’t hold a desk for each member of staff. Of course people are missing in action; Whitehall is designed that way. But they are still in action. They are working. Rees-Mogg...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Essence

On Average, Gen Z Is Staying At One Job For Just Over 2 Years. This Is Why.

Amid a mass job exit, one generation is standing out for their relationship with employment, what they look to gain from work, and how long they’ll stay in one spot. Gen Z, which caps off around 23-24 years old, with inbetweeners being maybe one year older, is staying at a job for 2 years and 3 months before moving on to the next gig, one 2021 study from CareerBuilder says.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnout#Student Debt#Pew Research#Deloitte
MarketWatch

‘I don’t believe servers should make $50 an hour. They get paid as much as nurses!’ If a waiter is making $15 an hour in California, do I really need to tip 20%?

My wife and I had an argument over tipping a server. Can you help resolve it? It’s turned into a bit of an issue. In California, servers make right under $14 an hour in restaurants with fewer than 25 employees and $15 an hour in restaurants with over 25 employees. So long gone are the days when they were paid $3 or less an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Inc.com

The CEO Who Fired 900 Employees Over Zoom Is Back, and Now He's Asking More to Quit

For Vishal Garg's online mortgage company, things haven't gotten any better. You might remember the story of Vishal Garg, the founder and CEO of mortgage lending company Better.com, even if you don't remember his name. In December, he gathered 900 of his employees on a Zoom meeting and told them they were being fired. Then, he told other employees that those who were terminated were basically stealing from the company because they weren't pulling their weight.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Worker reveals why they quit job after company offered a $25,000 raise: ‘Loyalty is dead’

An employee has revealed that after quitting their job, they turned down a $25,000 pay increase to stay at their company.In a recent post to the popular Subreddit “Work Reform,” a Reddit user who has since deleted their account explained that it was their “last day” at their job, as they were moving on to another position with a higher salary. However, when the worker gave their boss a “two-week notice,” their employer offered a very huge raise, “on the spot”.“Today was my last day at a job, after I received an offer for a similar position at another company...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
MarketWatch

I’m 61, left my job due to medical reasons, and made $150,000 from the sale of my home. I’d like to work for at least another 5 years. Can I still retire? If so, how?

I recently sold my house and had to leave my job due to a medical issue that was easily resolved, and I am now fine. I have approximately $150,000 in my checking account from the sale of my house. I am unsure what to do with this and have considered contacting a financial adviser. I will be turning 62 in May.
ECONOMY
BBC

'I'm in work but I need to use a food bank'

"I'm trapped," says Caroline, one of the tens of thousands of people in work who have to use food banks in the UK. The classroom assistant and single mother describes it as a "circle I can't get out of". Over the past year, millions of food parcels have been distributed...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
136K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy