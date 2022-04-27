Tuesday’s Varsity Softball Report: Danika Barthol’s bat powers Emmaus past Northampton for K-Kids’ first loss

In an interview a few days ago, Emmaus softball Rich Giering couldn’t talk enough about junior Danika Barthol’s pitching ability.

The first-year Green Hornets leader said she had amazing poise and didn’t let anything bother her.

Giering didn’t talk about Barthol’s hitting ability, but on Tuesday, Barthol’s bat spoke for itself.

She clubbed a home run to start a six-run rally in the top of the seventh as the Green Hornets broke away from a 3-3 tie and posted a 9-3 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference victory.

It was Northampton’s first loss after 12 wins.

The K-Kids trailed 3-0 before Taylor Kranzley hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth. Kranzley had two of Northampton’s four hits off Barthol, who walked one and struck out 13.

Emmaus is 14-2 and has won nine in a row since a 2-0 loss to Northampton on April 8.

Barthol joined Shayla Morgan, Kamryn Tokar, and Sam Lilly with two hits apiece. Daria Krout hit a two-run home run for the Green Hornets.

Barthol is 7-1 on the season with a 1.48 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 52 innings with just nine walks.

Whitehall 16, Allen 1

Emma Bonshak went 3-for-3 with a triple, scored two runs, and knocked in one and Jess Spanitz had a triple, scored three runs, and knocked in four as the Zephyrs got a three-inning victory. Maddie Lasko and Mackenzie Laub collected 3 RBIs as Whitehall improved to 10-3 and clinched a District 11 tournament berth.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .