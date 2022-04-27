Holding Out! Brad Pitt Convinced Angelina Jolie Is Drawing Out Custody Battle Until Kids Are Of Age, Spills Source

Mega

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 's custody battle appears to have no end in sight.

The former Hollywood power couple is far from reaching an agreement on how their underage children Zahara , 17, Shiloh , 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox , 13, will be splitting their time as the Fight Club actor, 58, fears his former spouse, 46, has been dragging out the case proceedings until their kids are of age.

According to Us Weekly , a source revealed Pitt “has been lamenting to pals” about how Jolie “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18."

The insider dished that the Oscar winner fears the Eternals star — with whom he also shares older children Maddox , 20, Pax , 18 — hopes the kids “will want nothing to do with him once they are of age." Despite his ex's efforts, “Brad will not give up the fight.”

Pitt and Jolie, who tied the knot in 2014 after being together for ten years, have been embroiled in the messy legal proceedings of their divorce for years after their September 2016 split.

And the case only appears to be getting more complicated as time goes on. As OK! recently learned , a new lawsuit was filed by an anonymous woman against the FBI over sealed records with claims that look strikingly similar to Jolie's allegations against Pitt.

In the new filing, the attorney representing Jane Doe claimed the plaintiff has "sought to preserve the family's privacy ."

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell disclosed the lawsuit was in regards to an investigation that the plaintiff's "then husband... physically and verbally assaulted " her while onboard a private plane in front of their children.

Although it has not been confirmed whether the woman behind the suit is the philanthropist, the judge noted the alleged altercation took place "several years ago," which happens to align with the timing of Jolie's story.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was accused of getting "verbally abusive" and "physical" with their son Maddox while flying on the family's private plane. However, Pitt was later cleared of the claims after a 2016 investigation.