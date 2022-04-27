ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holding Out! Brad Pitt Convinced Angelina Jolie Is Drawing Out Custody Battle Until Kids Are Of Age, Spills Source

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 's custody battle appears to have no end in sight.

The former Hollywood power couple is far from reaching an agreement on how their underage children Zahara , 17, Shiloh , 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox , 13, will be splitting their time as the Fight Club actor, 58, fears his former spouse, 46, has been dragging out the case proceedings until their kids are of age.

According to Us Weekly , a source revealed Pitt “has been lamenting to pals” about how Jolie “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18."

ANGELINA JOLIE & BRAD PITT'S KIDS ARE ALL GROWN UP—THIS IS WHAT THE FEUDING EXES' SIX CHILDREN ARE UP TO TODAY

The insider dished that the Oscar winner fears the Eternals star — with whom he also shares older children Maddox , 20, Pax , 18 — hopes the kids “will want nothing to do with him once they are of age." Despite his ex's efforts, “Brad will not give up the fight.”

Pitt and Jolie, who tied the knot in 2014 after being together for ten years, have been embroiled in the messy legal proceedings of their divorce for years after their September 2016 split.

And the case only appears to be getting more complicated as time goes on. As OK! recently learned , a new lawsuit was filed by an anonymous woman against the FBI over sealed records with claims that look strikingly similar to Jolie's allegations against Pitt.

In the new filing, the attorney representing Jane Doe claimed the plaintiff has "sought to preserve the family's privacy ."

ANGELINA JOLIE'S 'LIFE IS TOO COMPLICATED,' WHICH IS A BIG 'TURNOFF TO SOME MEN,' INSIDER REVEALS

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell disclosed the lawsuit was in regards to an investigation that the plaintiff's "then husband... physically and verbally assaulted " her while onboard a private plane in front of their children.

Although it has not been confirmed whether the woman behind the suit is the philanthropist, the judge noted the alleged altercation took place "several years ago," which happens to align with the timing of Jolie's story.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was accused of getting "verbally abusive" and "physical" with their son Maddox while flying on the family's private plane. However, Pitt was later cleared of the claims after a 2016 investigation.

Chell Chell
2d ago

I don’t understand why the courts are letting this drag on and on. Oh wait a minute….they are both pretty well off so the money is there. 🤦‍♀️ Someone needs to put the kids first and I don’t think it will be Angelina.

changing for the better
2d ago

So he may have his faults in this, but he has cleaned up his act and has a right to spend time with his kids. Get over it Angelina and stop using your children to punish Brad

Marilyn Carl OConnell
2d ago

Angelina didn’t start out wanting these kids until she realized all the attention she is getting and still wants. She’s a camera, gossip, rumor mongrel!.

