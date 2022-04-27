ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MGM Film Chiefs Michael De Luca, Pam Abdy Out at Amazon in Shake-Up

By Brent Lang and Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlCA0_0fLqjOXg00

Click here to read the full article.

Amazon has parted ways with two top MGM film executives roughly a month after it closed its $8.5 billion deal to buy the studio.

Michael de Luca , the motion picture group chairman, and Pamela Abdy, the motion picture group president, have resigned.

De Luca had recently made overtures to David Zaslav about coming to Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple insiders, going so far as writing an impassioned hand-written letter about how he’d shape film programming at the newly-merged company. The rumor mill has been swirling in recent weeks about the executive’s long-term future, with many predicting that he would be headed for the exit soon.

De Luca was initially announced as an interim leader of MGM’s film arm in March, but many wondered how he would be able to maintain a position once the studio was more fully integrated into Amazon’s operations.

While MGM notably released Daniel Craig’s James Bond swan song “No Time to Die,” its slate was largely populated by mid-budget, adult-skewing fare — the kind of content that media companies have been diverting to steaming services in a theatrical landscape dominated by established intellectual property and superhero adventures.

A major lingering question in Amazon’s acquisition of MGM is the fate of United Artists Releasing — the joint distribution venture the studio entered into several years ago with Megan Ellison’s Annapurna. While De Luca and Abdy’s departure might place that operation in a more perilous light, Amazon head of Prime Video and studio operations Mike Hopkins underscored the corporate monolith’s commitment to theatrical in his own memo about the staff changes.

“MGM has indeed become a home for great storytellers. And this home is only going to expand, as we invest and work together to release an even larger theatrical slate in the years ahead,” Hopkins wrote.

De Luca and Abdy depart MGM with several projects in production or post-production, including George Clooney’s next directorial effort “The Boys in the Boat,” and Sylvester Stallone’s “Samaritan.”

Read De Luca and Abdy’s full memo to staff:

Dear Colleagues,

A little over two years ago we came to MGM to help restore its vibrancy among the storied studios of the last century and we are proud to say, thanks to all of you and your efforts, it is mission accomplished. With our goal achieved, and as we look ahead, we feel now is the right time for us to move on and explore our next chapter and challenge. We will depart our roles this summer. We are confident that the exciting vision Prime Video and Amazon Studios has for MGM and the organization Mike Hopkins is building along with Jennifer Salke and team, will guarantee MGM’s continued success.

Beginning with our arrival in early 2020, we were given the opportunity to revitalize and quickly grow MGM’s film slate by creating a home for the world’s best storytellers to make films for global audiences. We could not have imagined that shortly after our arrival the world would be impacted by a pandemic that essentially shut down our industry, nor could we have foreseen the various immediate and longer term challenges the pandemic would put in our path.

With the support of every member of MGM’s production team, and with our filmmaking partners by our side, we were able to get back to making movies and ultimately put in motion a deep bench of films, from filmmakers including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, Joe Wright, Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin, Ron Howard, George Miller, Billy Porter, Sarah Polley, Chinonye Chukwu, Cory Finley, Zach Braff, George Clooney, Michael B. Jordan, Emma Seligman, Luca Guadagnino, Zoe Kravitz, Rachel Morrison and many others, with the goal of creating a lineup of movies that would appeal to every kind of audience. Included among our slate are several films from Orion Pictures, which we relaunched under the leadership of Alana Mayo in August of 2020 amid the long overdue examination of America’s relationship with race, with the goal of making films exclusively focused on – and brought to us by – underrepresented voices.

It’s been our honor and privilege to preside over a revitalized studio that navigated, along with our partners at Eon, the right release date for Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond and seeing the film become one of the highest grossing films of 2021; while also seeing the studio earn eight Academy Award and seventeen BAFTA-nominations, with Licorice Pizza earning the studio’s first Best Picture Academy Award-nomination in over thirty years.

You, as well as our colleagues at UAR and Universal and all our filmmakers, have made all this possible and we are so grateful to have been part of such an incredible team. We are also grateful to Kevin Ulrich and everyone at Anchorage Capital, along with Chris Brearton, for bringing us in and wish everyone at Prime Video and Amazon Studios and MGM nothing but the best success going forward.

Sincerely,

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘It Takes Two’ Movie Lands at Amazon, Seven Bucks Productions Joins dj2 Entertainment as Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “It Takes Two” is getting the movie treatment, with the project now set up at Amazon for priority development, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety reported in January that the game was being adapted for the screen. As previously reported, dj2 Entertainment will produce the film, with Seven Bucks Productions now boarding the project along with Amazon Studios. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks. According to sources, Dwayne could also star in the film, but nothing is official as of now. The film adaptation will follow May and...
MOVIES
Variety

J.J. Abrams HBO Series ‘Demimonde’ Casts Danielle Deadwyler in Lead Role

Click here to read the full article. Danielle Deadwyler has been cast in the lead role of the J.J. Abrams HBO series “Demimonde,” Variety has learned. The show was first reported to be in development back in 2018, though few details were available at the time. Now, it is known that the series focuses on Olive Reed (Deadwyler), a woman who is torn away from her husband and daughter in a brutal scientific accident. She is forced to unravel a conspiracy to reunite with her family, now lost to a dark, distant other world. This is not the first time Deadwyler has been...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Tim McGraw and Murray Bartlett Lead Cut-Throat Field

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alain Goldman
Person
Megan Ellison
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
David Warner
Person
Jean Dujardin
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Zach Braff
Person
Cory Finley
Person
Michael De Luca
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Rachel Morrison
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Person
Sarah Polley
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
George Miller
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Joe Wright
Person
Channing Tatum
Deadline

Why ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Didn’t Go To Streaming – Paramount CinemaCon Lunch

Click here to read the full article. Asked on Thursday about streamers that fawned for Top Gun: Maverick during the pandemic when cinemas were closed, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said there were no other option. It was always a big-screen destination. “I felt, and so did Tom [Cruise], this was a movie for theaters — that’s why we made it,” said Bruckheimer. “That’s how the first one became a success,” he said, after Paramount screened the movie for attendees as part of its CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. “We wanted it to be a big experience, and you felt it today with the laughter...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Mgm Film Chiefs#United Artists
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Presentation Does Its Best to Make Day-and-Date Amends at CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. No CinemaCon presentation would be complete without an introduction (and often, an introduction for the introduction). Before the two-hour preview of the Warner Bros. slate Tuesday evening, AMC Theatres content chief Elizabeth Frank spent her time addressing Warners like a prodigal son that committed the mortal sin of releasing its 2021 theatrical slate day-and-date on HBO Max. “Warners has entertained broad audiences generation after generation,” she said. “2021 put that reputation and some of those relationships to the test. Warner Bros. Pictures is back here on this stage at CinemaCon, today, having held to...
MOVIES
Variety

Kelley Wolf Goes Deep on Supporting Danny, Julie’s Drama on ‘The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’

Click here to read the full article. When Kelley Wolf was first approached about reuniting with the cast of MTV’s “The Real World: New Orleans,” she was, she says, “extraordinarily skeptical.” While Wolf has remained somewhat of a public person as the wife of actor Scott Wolf — they met in 2002, two years after “New Orleans” first aired, and married in 2004 — she was deeply unsure she wanted to step back fully into the spotlight. “You know, we are middle aged people,” she says. “I’m a mom. I don’t usually put on makeup in the day. It felt like a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Maya Hawke Joins Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Drama ‘Maestro’ (Exclusive)

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has joined the high-wattage and high-profile cast of Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein drama Bradley Cooper is directing for Netflix. Cooper is starring in the feature, portraying the conductor and composer behind such works as West Side Story, with Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer also on the call sheet.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Nominations: Lady Gaga, 'House of Gucci' Snubbed While Jessica Chastain SurprisesBox Office: Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' Finds New Life in Black and WhiteBradley Cooper Ponders New Revenue Streams as Industry Shifts to Streaming: "Maybe It's Opening Up a Pizza Shop?" Written by Cooper and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Quinta Brunson Could the Prom Queen of the Television Academy

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Megan Fox: I Pre-Dated #MeToo and ‘Got Ridiculed’ for Calling Out Hollywood Misogyny

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox spoke candidly to Glamour UK about the “ridicule” she endured after speaking out against Hollywood misogyny early in her career. The actor often spoke out about being objectified on Michael Bay sets, including one infamous “Jimmy Kimmel Live” interview where she called out how creepy it was to have to dance in a bikini under a waterfall at age 15 while shooting a small part in “Bad Boys II.” Fox said bringing attention to Hollywood misogyny long before the #MeToo movement only made her a bigger punchline. “I think that I was...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The Batman 2’ Is Happening & Robert Pattinson Is Returning — CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. No surprise here: The Batman 2 is happening with Matt Reeves returning as director and Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Boss Toby Emmerich announced today during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas. ‘Barbie’ Heads To Summer 2023 – CinemaCon The news comes at a time when the movie has clocked more than $760M around the globe and a viewership of 4.1M households on HBO Max in its first week. That topped the viewership of such Warner Bros day-and-date movies last year as Suicide Squad, Dune, Wonder Woman 1984 and The...
MOVIES
Variety

Gary Oldman Stars in ‘Exposing Muybridge’ Doc, Sales and Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. London-based sales agent MetFilm Sales has boarded feature documentary “Exposing Muybridge,” featuring Gary Oldman, about revolutionary photographer Eadweard Muybridge. Muybridge (1830–1904) was an English photographer known for his groundbreaking work in photographic studies of motion who played a seminal role in motion picture history. His images of running horses transformed the camera into a machine of unmatched powers of perception and persuasion, and set the course for the birth of cinema. He was a complicated man whose personal story was imbued with ambition, success, loss, and even cold-blooded murder. He directly inspired numerous artists...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Takes a Hit, but Theaters Might Want to Go Easy on the Cheers

Click here to read the full article. The timing could not be more exquisite. Just as exhibitors and studios prepare to gather for their first full-throated, in-person CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas that begins April 25, bête noire Netflix revealed the streaming service lost 200,000 customers in Q1 2022 and will lose another 2 million in Q2. For the National Association of Theater Owners, this is a long, dark drink of schadenfreude with a caffeine boost. Netflix, to a near-absurd degree, symbolized a nuclear threat to box office. However, this proves that while Netflix is a disruptor, it operates under the...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Reorganizes Marketing Team as Layoffs Hit Department

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is reorganizing its marketing department, promoting some key executives, while eliminating several positions. As part of the move, 25 people from Netflix’s global marketing team of more than 500 employees will be laid off, Variety has learned. The cuts come after Netflix announced in its most recent earnings call that it had lost 200,000 subscribers, with the slowing revenue growth causing its share price to slide. Netflix has signaled to investors that it is committed to maintaining operating margins of 19% to 20%. However, insiders say that the plans to shake up the...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Black Phone’ CinemaCon Review: A Scary Ethan Hawke And Terrific Young Stars Make This Thriller A Blumhouse Best

Click here to read the full article. As Universal’s distribution head Jim Orr said in introducing Tuesday night’s CinemaCon screening of the studio’s upcoming late June release The Black Phone, studios don’t normally bring a movie like this to show in its entirety at a theater-owners convention two months ahead of opening unless they know they have the goods. With this one reuniting producer Jason Blum and Blumhouse with director Scott Derrickson and co-writer C. Robert Cargill — all having worked together on 2010’s Sinister — Universal does have the goods, and then some. Being marketed apparently as a horror film, with a poster dominated...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy