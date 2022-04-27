ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Neon Acquires Kitty Green Thriller ‘The Royal Hotel’ Starring Julia Garner And Jessica Henwick

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqGvJ_0fLqjHMb00

Click here to read the full article.

Neon said Wednesday that it has acquired North American rights to The Royal Hotel , the social thriller that marks the next film from The Assistant writer-director Kitty Green . Her Assistant star Julia Garner will topline the pic alongside Jessica Henwick . Hugo Weaving also stars.

The pic, which will start shooting this summer in Australia, hails from See-Saw Films, which most recently produced the Oscar-nominated The Power of the Dog .

Inspired by true events, the The Royal Hotel revolves around Hanna (Garner) and Liv (Henwick), best friends backpacking in Australia. After they run out of money, Liv, looking for an adventure, convinces Hanna to take a temporary live-in job behind the bar of a pub called The Royal Hotel in a remote Outback mining town. Bar Owner Billy (Weaving) and a host of locals give the girls a riotous introduction to Down Under drinking culture, but things turn nasty when their jokes and behavior cross the line. Soon Hanna and Liv find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control.

Green co-wrote the script with Oscar Redding ( Van Diemen’s Land ).

See-Saw’s Emile Sherman and Iain Canning are producing with Liz Watts and Scarlett Pictures’ Kath Shelper. See-Saw’s Simon Gillis will executive produce. The pic is receiving an investment from Screen Australia in association with the South Australian Film Corporation, and is financed with support from Screen NSW. HanWay and Cross City Films are repping international sales outside Australia.

“We are very happy to be working with Neon again on the release of The Royal Hotel,” said Sherman and Canning said. “Neon have an undeniable history of supporting both emerging and established filmmakers, and putting together innovative and provocative campaigns. We know that they are the right home to bring this film to U.S. theaters.”

Added Screen Australia’s Head of Content Grainne Brunsdon: “We’re delighted to support award-winning director Kitty Green’s first feature at home in Australia with this uniquely Australian psychological thriller.”

The deal was negotiated by Neon’s Jeff Deutchman and Mason Speta; Cross City Films’ Simon Gillis on behalf of Cross City Films, See-Saw’s in-house sales arm; and UTA Independent Film Group for the filmmakers.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Alicia Vikander Plays an Actress Playing Criminal 'Vampire' Irma Vep in HBO Thriller — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays an actress who gets a bit lost in her latest role in HBO‘s upcoming crime thriller Irma Vep, which is set for a Monday, June 6 at 9/8c premiere. Created, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based on his 1996 film of the same name (which starred Maggie Cheung), the HBO/A24 co-production stars Vikander (The Danish Girl) as Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as (anagram alert!) Irma Vep in a remake of the circa 1915...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Essex Serpent’ Trailer: Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes Hunt a Monster in Victorian England

Click here to read the full article. Tom Hiddleston is hoping to pick up some Emmy momentum for his turn as the titular character on “Loki,” but the actor already has his next big television project in the can. “The Essex Serpent,” a six-episode period fantasy series based on Sarah Perry’s New York Times-bestselling novel of the same name, stars Hiddleston as a small-town priest in Victorian England who teams up with a grieving widow to investigate the existence of a mythical serpent. Claire Danes co-stars as the widow, Cora Seaborne, in the genre-bending period piece that promises to continue Apple’s...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Maya Hawke Joins Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein Drama ‘Maestro’ (Exclusive)

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has joined the high-wattage and high-profile cast of Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein drama Bradley Cooper is directing for Netflix. Cooper is starring in the feature, portraying the conductor and composer behind such works as West Side Story, with Carey Mulligan and Matt Bomer also on the call sheet.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Nominations: Lady Gaga, 'House of Gucci' Snubbed While Jessica Chastain SurprisesBox Office: Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' Finds New Life in Black and WhiteBradley Cooper Ponders New Revenue Streams as Industry Shifts to Streaming: "Maybe It's Opening Up a Pizza Shop?" Written by Cooper and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Hugo Weaving
Person
Kitty Green
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Simon Gillis
Person
Iain Canning
Person
David Cronenberg
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Reboot Gets Theatrical Release Date

A new adaptation of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot has been in the works for quite some time, with studio Warner Bros., per Bloody Disgusting, finally confirming that the film will be landing in theaters this fall. The release date itself isn't actually new, as its release was announced last year, but given the number of changes and updates various projects have earned, it will surely come as a relief to fans that the project hasn't been postponed. Additionally, this latest information confirms that the film is still slated for a theatrical release as opposed to a debut on HBO Max. Salem's Lot currently touts a September 9th release date.
MOVIES
Variety

Kenneth Tsang, Hong Kong Actor and Kung Fu Pioneer, Dies at 86

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth Tsang, a veteran Hong Kong actor who starred in pioneering martial arts movies, has died. He was 86. Tsang (aka Tsang Kong) was staying in the Kowloon Hotel on Nathan Road, a venue used for passenger quarantine after overseas travel, and was found dead in the room on Wednesday. No immediate cause of death has been given by Hong Kong authorities. Tsang had traveled home on Monday after a visit to Singapore. His rapid COVID test on Tuesday had tested negative for the disease. With a career spanning some 65 years, Tsang had...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neon#Sag Awards#North American#The The Royal Hotel#Scarlett Pictures#Screen Australia
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘I Don’t Want To Drink Your Blood Anymore’, ‘Forgive Me Father’, ‘Abigail’, ‘Condition Of Return’, ‘Bellmount’ And ‘Rabbit Hole’ Set Casts; Acquisitions By Grindstone, MarVista, Freestyle, More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Miki Ishikawa (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier), Sierra McCormick (American Horror Stories) and Nick Sagar (The Princess Switch) have signed on to star in the indie horror-drama, I Don’t Want to Drink Your Blood Anymore, from writer-director Andrew Sullivan (Bokeh). The film follows Eiko (Ishikawa), a Japanese American teenage vampire, suffering from agoraphobia, caused by the trauma from the night her family was murdered and she was turned. Unable and unwilling to leave her family’s home, she not only loses track of time, but time itself. Eiko spends most of her years...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
theplaylist.net

FX’s ‘The Old Man’ CIA Drama Starring Jeff Bridges Finally Premieres In June

After being delayed for nearly two years, FX‘s drama series “The Old Man” is finally set to return on June 17, with streaming availability the next day on Hulu. Production had been shut down due to the usual Covid complications, but also had been delayed because of lead actor Jeff Bridges‘ cancer scare. Thankfully, the actor has received a clean bill of health. “The Old Man” spent two years at the top of our Most Anticipated TV list after it was first announced in the summer of 2019.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
Deadline

David Hollander Out As EP Of CBS Comedy ‘How We Roll’ Following ‘American Gigolo’ Dismissal

Click here to read the full article. If CBS comedy series How We Roll is renewed for a second season, it will return without executive producer David Hollander. Production on the Pete Holmes sitcom’s freshman season has been completed but if the series gets renewed for Season 2, Hollander won’t be involved, the network and How We Roll producer CBS Studios said in a response to an inquiry by Deadline. As Deadline reported Saturday, Hollander, the developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by sibling Paramount Television Studios, was let go from the reboot of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Anna Kendrick True Crime Thriller About “The Dating Game Killer” Heads To Cannes Market For AGC & ‘It’ Producer Vertigo

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Stuart Ford’s AGC is launching international sales at the upcoming Cannes market on Anna Kendrick true-crime thriller The Dating Game, which was previously set up at Netflix but has now shaken free from the streamer. Oscar nominee Kendrick (Up In The Air) is in advanced talks to star in the feature about the chilling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and Cheryl Bradshaw. The Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald is based on the stranger-than-fiction episode when Bradshaw was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

73K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy