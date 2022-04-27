ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Murdaugh Murders’ Drama Series Based On Mandy Matney’s Podcast In Works At UCP

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzFSU_0fLqjGTs00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : The true-crime story of the Murdaughs, which includes money, power, family drama, corruption, local politics, drugs and murder, is the subject of a drama series, which is in development at UCP , a division of Universal Studio Group.

Michael D. Fuller ( Locke & Key ) and Erin Lee Carr ( Britney vs Spears ) will create, write and executive produce the series based on journalist Mandy Matney’s popular “ Murdaugh Murders Podcast.”

The series aims to be the definitive account of Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, based on countless hours of reporting by Matney as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from privileged sources.

Matney also executive produces with Eat the Cat’s Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund.

Alex Murdaugh, member of the prominent South Carolina Murdaugh legal family, has faced dozens of embezzlement and other criminal charges. He has been named a person of interest in the gruesome murder of his wife and son and alleged coconspirator with his oxycodone supplier in an assisted suicide and insurance fraud attempt. Additionally, Alex’s sons and other members of the family have been linked to two deaths, and the death of his housekeeper is being investigated as suspicious.

Matney’s podcast has delivered over 26 Million downloads across 41 episodes since it was launched on June 22, 2021.

No strangers to true crime, Eat the Cat is behind the upcoming Hulu series Candy , starring Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery, and is in production on A Friend of the Family for Peacock.

Carr is two-time Emmy nominated filmmaker. Her credits include I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter, and Britney Vs Spears. Her latest documentary-series, Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall, premiered in March on HBO. She is repped by UTA.

Fuller’s recent credits include stints as co-executive producer on Locke & Key, The Mosquito Coast and Damnation. He is repped by UTA, Grandview and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

The Murdaugh saga also is the subject of an HBO Max docuseries.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Antosca
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Erin Lee Carr
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Selena Gomez
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
womansday.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco’s Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Hbo Max#Sag Awards#Comedy Series#Podcast In Works At Ucp#Murdaughs#Universal Studio Group#Hulu
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Appear in Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup, ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety. On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall. She is set to develop and...
MOVIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
Variety

Marilyn Monroe’s Biological Father Revealed in Documentary ‘Marilyn, Her Final Secret’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Label News has just wrapped the production of “Marilyn, Her Final Secret,” an investigative documentary shedding light on the identity of Marilyn Monroe’s biological father whom she never met. Directed by Francois Pomès, the documentary is based on an exclusive DNA research conducted by Ludovic Orlando, an expert in molecular archaeology working in Southern France. Orlando used a hair sample from Monroe which was provided by John Reznikoff, a renown auctioneer and authenticator, as well a saliva sample from the great-grandchild of Monroe’s suspected father, Charles Stanley Gifford. The documentary weaves archive footage...
MOVIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Danielle Deadwyler To Star In J.J. Abrams’ HBO Series ‘Demimonde’

Click here to read the full article. Danielle Deadwyler is set as the lead in Demimonde, HBO’s sci-fi drama series, written, executive produced and to be directed by J.J. Abrams. In Demimonde, produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and HBO, when a woman, Olive Reed (Deadwyler), is torn away from her husband and daughter in a brutal scientific accident, she is forced to unravel a conspiracy to reunite with her family, now lost to a dark, distant other world. Like with all their projects, Bad Robot has been methodical with Demimonde, which was sold to HBO with...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

73K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy