Columbus Junction, IA

Columbus School District, education association strike deal on 2022-23 terms

By Jim Rudisill
The Hawk Eye
2 days ago
 2 days ago
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A collective bargaining agreement for the 2022-23 school year was reached Monday between the Columbus School District and the Columbus Education Association.

The agreement will include a $1,900 increase to the base wages of teachers, guidance counselors and nurse. Eligibility for lane changes will be limited to five teachers, who will only receive the lane change and not the negotiated base wage increase.

The district’s salary schedule C base will increase from $30,500 to $31,500 under the new contract, which will run from July 1 through June 30, 2023.

The two sides also agreed the district’s certified staff handbook for 2022-23 will be approved and published by Aug. 12, 2022.

The school board approved the agreement following an exempt negotiation session. The board also discussed raises for other district staff during the exempt session and approved $1 per hour increases for the district’s associates and secretaries/library assistant. Head cooks, cooks and nutrition director will also each receive a $1 hourly increase through the nutrition fund.

Other approved increases included annual increases of $500 for bus drivers; $1,200 for technology and central office; $2,500 for principal; and 57cents per hour for maintenance.

In addition to the wage increases, the school board also approved $1,000 retention bonuses for existing staff members, excluding the superintendent and coaches, who return their 2022-23 contract or letter of agreement by July 1, 2022.

New staff members will also receive the $1,000 retention bonus.

The $1,000 retention bonus will also be paid to any active substitute in good standing who completed at least 30 working days in the district during the 2021-2022 school year.

In other action during the board’s regular April meeting, district business manager Neil Mills announced that nine hallway heaters for the high school had been ordered, although he did not indicate when they were expected to arrive.

The Iowa Department of Education approved the heaters’ $51,300 cost using ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding. The units will also provide air cleaning.

ESSER may also provide funding assistance for other projects discussed or approved by the board.

Superintendent Jeff Maeder said he was continuing to investigate ESSER funding for a pair of Social Studies curriculums. Curriculum director Kristen Payne said the district staff had settled on the two curriculums following several reviews, studies and other research.

A K-6 curriculum provided by TCI, Mountain View, CA, was approved for $53,165. The curriculum will cover government, economics, geography and world history.

A 7-12 curriculum that will include Social Studies 8, U.S. history, psychology and sociology was also approved. That curriculum will be provided by McGraw Hill, Columbus, at a cost of $15,006.

The board also approved spending up to $20,000 for a summer school curriculum that officials indicated could also be eligible for ESSER funding. Elementary principal Kristina Murphy presented two curriculums she was researching to use for the Wildcat Learning Lab, the name attached to the summer learning program.

A decision on the final project that may be eligible for ESSER funding, a new wheelchair bus, was tabled. The board’s transportation committee will investigate the issue, along with a shortage in district bus drivers.

The board also:

  • Accepted the resignation of secondary principal Mark Yeoman;
  • Approved one open-enrollment request, but denied another that had missed a March 1 deadline;
  • Agreed to a five-way sharing for a work-based learning coordinator, with the school district paying about $546.

