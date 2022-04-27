ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Everything You Need to Know About Muslim Dietary Restrictions

By Nazima Qureshi
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qa601_0fLqj6jr00

There are about 3.85 million Muslims in the United States, representing 1.1 percent of the population, according to a September 2021 Pew Research report.

Muslims come from a variety of countries, so it's important to understand that culture and religion when discussing Islamic dietary laws. Muslims from different backgrounds enjoy a variety of types of foods.

What Is Halal Food?

"Halal" is an Arabic word that translates to "permitted" or "lawful," according to the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA). The term refers to any food products, food ingredients, food contact material, cosmetics and medicines that are suitable for anyone who practices Islam.

But when talking about halal, most Muslims refer to meat and poultry, and if the animals are slaughtered according to Islamic dietary laws.

Halal slaughter is also known as Zabiha, per the IFANCA . The most essential aspect of halal is the blessing of God, also known as the Tasmiyyah, which must be said upon each animal. Other parts of halal slaughtering include:

  • The presence of a Muslim person during slaughter
  • The precise area of cutting
  • The bleeding of the animal

The IFANCA states that in the United States and Canada, all Halal meat is required to meet all federal and state meat inspection laws before it is sold.

According to the University of Toronto , other halal food items include:

  • All fruits, vegetables and grains, except those that cause intoxication
  • All beef, poultry and lamb products slaughtered according to Islamic dietary laws
  • All animal-derived products that come from Zabiha animals
  • All vegetable ingredients, except those that may lead to intoxication
  • Seafood

As long as the food item does not include a non-halal ingredient, it is considered halal.

Halal food cannot come into contact with other foods or packaging that is not considered halal. The food must be prepared, processed and packaged in accordance with the laws. If it's not, then the food is no longer halal.

But that's not to be confused with animal products such as eggs, butter and dairy — these items are halal with the exception of cheese that's made with animal enzymes.

For non-meat items, Muslim consumers can read ingredients and make a decision as halal certification is not widely available for packaged items.

Muslim Dietary Restrictions

According to Islamic dietary restrictions, non-halal items are known as "haram," which means "forbidden" in Arabic. These are the opposite of halal and include:

  1. Pork and all its byproducts, including gelatin
  2. Any animal that wasn't slaughtered according to Islamic guidelines
  3. Blood and its by-products
  4. Birds of prey (those with talons) and any other carnivorous animals, including reptiles and insects
  5. Alcoholic beverages and any other intoxicants
  6. Foods that include any of the items listed above

There are many organizations that offer halal certification, making it easier for Muslims to identify halal meat and poultry. Halal restaurants will also carry certifications for halal meat.

Muslims can generally read ingredient lists of packaged items to determine if it follows halal guidelines and if it is lawful for them to eat or drink. Food package labels that identify as halal, vegetarian or vegan are OK on a Muslim diet.

Common ingredients that are not halal include gelatin, lard and alcohol. The challenge arises with enzymes and additives that may use non-halal ingredients but have not been clearly listed. In that case, you can contact food companies to find out more about the animal byproducts used.

The Typical Muslim Diet

Muslims come from a wide variety of backgrounds and so their dietary patterns may look different based on family and cultural practices. Across the board, Muslims do not take in alcohol or pork in any form. If there is any doubt about the origin of an ingredient, it's avoided.

But, once a year, there is a significant change to how Muslims eat — and that's when they partake in fasting during the month of Ramadan.

All Muslims, except for pregnant and nursing people, children and older adults, are expected to fast from sunrise to sunset every day for the entire month. Over the course of this month, the Muslim family prepares a breakfast-like meal known as Suhur before sunrise. At the end of the fasting day, they break their fast at sunset to eat their dinner, known as Iftar.

Although Muslims around the world follow Islamic dietary laws, the way they eat can vary significantly. Their diets typically include a variety of foods such as grains, legumes, meats, poultry, seafood, fruits, vegetables and more.

When in doubt, ask those who identify with the Muslim faith what dietary practices they follow.

Comments / 1

Related
Thrillist

Kinder Updates Recall, Warns of More Potentially Contaminated Chocolates

Attention: Easter Bunny and/or Bunnies. Kinder issued a recall on April 7 due to the potential for salmonella contamination in two of its chocolate products sold in the United States. This followed a larger recall in Europe, which sickened and even hospitalized at least 150 people, most of which are children under 10, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Additives#Processed Meat#Alcoholic Beverages#Vegan#Animal Slaughter#Muslims#Pew Research#Islamic#Ifanca#Halal#The University Of Toronto
Mic

Here's how much meat you should be eating if you want to save the planet

We are a diet-obsessed culture. Yes, much of our interest lies in how what we eat makes us look, but most people also care about their health and the health of the planet. Animal-loving activists have been telling us for decades that our level of meat consumption is harmful in several crucial ways and more recently climate change scientists have been scrutinizing how the meat industry impacts climate change. Now, new research by economists suggests that people in the E.U. should reduce their meat consumption by 75%. What does that mean for us?
AGRICULTURE
Medical News Today

Low emotional intelligence: What to know

Emotional intelligence (EI) refers to a person’s ability to recognize and understand their own and others’ emotions and to manage their emotions to achieve specific goals. A person with low EI may have difficulty maintaining relationships due to a lack of social skills or difficulty empathizing with other people. They may also find it hard to regulate their emotions and use them to guide appropriate behaviors.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Drinks
MedicalXpress

Study suggests obesity paradox for those over 80 due to non-cardiovascular disease mortality

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China and the U.S. has found that the obesity paradox for those over 80 is driven mostly by non-cardiovascular disease mortality rates. In their paper published in the journal Nature Aging, the group describes their study of 20 years' worth of health-related data for several thousand older people living in China and what they learned from it. Jean Woo, with the Chinese University of Hong Kong, has published a News & Views piece outlining the history behind the use of the body mass index (BMI) and the work done by the researchers in this new effort, in the same journal issue.
FITNESS
Mic

A guide to coming out as vegan to your immigrant parents

During my sophomore year of college, I tried to be vegetarian and succeeded for about six months. After the semester ended, I went back home and my mom cooked her classic tofu with minced pork, dripping with savory juice and topped with her homemade mouth-numbing chili oil. I hadn’t yet informed her about my newfound penchant for plant-based life and I knew that rejecting her food after not seeing her for months would crush her. In our culture, feeding someone is one of the ultimate signs of love and affection. Plus, once I smelled that minced pork, my convictions evaporated into thin air.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Language that belittles or blames patients is overdue for change

Medical language that casts doubt, belittles, or blames patients for their health problems continues to be commonly used in everyday clinical practice, but is outdated and overdue for change, argue experts in The BMJ today. Caitríona Cox and Zoë Fritz at the University of Cambridge draw on existing research to...
HEALTH
Mashed

How Eating Plant-Based Beyond Meat Products Can Combat Climate Change - Exclusive

Plant-based dining may turn people off if they're not vegetarian or vegan, but animal activism isn't the only reason to give plant-based meat a try. In addition to the questionable ethics surrounding some of the cruelest factory farms, factory farming is a major contributor to the environmental conditions causing global warming — which is already reaching irreparable levels. Between heavy greenhouse gas emissions, heavy water use, and ruining large chunks of land, meat production isn't helping Earth's already fragile environmental state.
AGRICULTURE
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy