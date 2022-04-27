Rufus Wainwright Announces Special Guests For City Winery Shows

A tenor saxophone hops over an interval like it's a turnstile. And for a moment, the energy alight from two hours of hard-blown, soul-cleansing music seems on the edge of redoubling its power. But fingers fly over piano keys to settle on floating blocks of sound — restless, yet slow, like a train chugging up a hill. The saxophone responds in kind, not so much dancing or dragging around the melody, but reshaping its purpose: resilient, beautiful, final. "Music is the healing force of the universe," a voice intones with deep vibrato, as sax, piano, upright bass and skittering drums undulate, seemingly in perfect waveform with the vibration. The stately theme, one that's been echoed by several musicians over many decades, exalts not its creators but creation.

MUSIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO