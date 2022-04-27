ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rufus Wainwright Announces Special Guests For City Winery Shows

antiMUSIC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Big Hassle) Rufus Wainwright has announced the special guests who will join him and his band's celebration of Judy Garland's centenary with their upcoming New York City residency. The Rufus Does Judy at City Winery residencies will...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

NYC Unveils Its SummerStage Lineup of Free Concerts

New York City will be in full concert mode this summer. If Pier 17's Summer Concert Series kicking off in May wasn't enough, NYC's SummerStage events are also returning. Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, the New York-favorite outdoor concert series, is officially launching for the season in June, and it will bring over 90 free-to-attend and benefit shows across all five boroughs this summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Stevie Nicks announces new 2022 US headline shows

Stevie Nicks has announced a string of solo shows for this summer – tickets will be available from here. The Fleetwood Mac singer was already due to play various US festivals in 2022, including Bonnaroo, Sound On Sound, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Andrew Cuomo spotted with ‘blond mystery woman’ at McKittrick Hotel

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was spotted out on the town with a “blond mystery woman” and a group of friends until 1 a.m. Saturday, spies tell Page Six exclusively. Sources say Cuomo was seen at the McKittrick Hotel in Chelsea having dinner and taking in the venue’s Speakeasy Magick show Friday night before heading up to the hotspot’s Gallow Green rooftop area. “Cuomo was with a group of friends and appeared very comfortable in a pair of jeans and navy blazer. He was accompanied by a mystery green-eyed blond in her late 40s, wearing a black dress. He stayed ’til about 1 in the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Benanti
Person
Molly Ringwald
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Rufus Wainwright
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Counting Crows Songs

In the 1990s after the release of the band’s seminal 1993 record, August and Everything After, it was impossible to turn on the radio and not be within five minutes of a song from Counting Crows. The Bay Area-born band owned the airwaves with tracks like “Mr. Jones,” “Omaha”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Winery#San Francisco#Capitol Studios#Bmg
Smithonian

George Harrison’s Childhood Home—an Early Beatles Rehearsal Venue—Is Now a Vacation Rental

Before he became lead guitarist of one of the most influential rock bands of all time, George Harrison lived with his family in a modest, three-bedroom house near Liverpool, England. Now, his childhood home—where an early version of the Fab Four regularly rehearsed—is getting its own time in the spotlight as a vacation rental and living museum, reports the Portsmouth Herald’s Max Sullivan.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Daniel Auster, son of famed writer Paul Auster, dies at 44

April 28 (UPI) -- Daniel Auster, the 44-year-old son of award-winning Brooklyn author Paul Auster, has died 11 days after being charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in his 10-month-old daughter's death, New York City authorities said. New York's Chief Medical Examiner's office said the cause and manner of...
BROOKLYN, NY
NPR

Albert Ayler made sublime music. The world was not ready

A tenor saxophone hops over an interval like it's a turnstile. And for a moment, the energy alight from two hours of hard-blown, soul-cleansing music seems on the edge of redoubling its power. But fingers fly over piano keys to settle on floating blocks of sound — restless, yet slow, like a train chugging up a hill. The saxophone responds in kind, not so much dancing or dragging around the melody, but reshaping its purpose: resilient, beautiful, final. "Music is the healing force of the universe," a voice intones with deep vibrato, as sax, piano, upright bass and skittering drums undulate, seemingly in perfect waveform with the vibration. The stately theme, one that's been echoed by several musicians over many decades, exalts not its creators but creation.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Regina Spektor – “Up The Mountain”

All the way back in February, Regina Spektor announced a new album, Home, before and after, her first since 2016’s Remember Us To Life. At the time, Spektor shared lead single “Becoming All Alone,” and today she’s shared a wallop of a follow-up track: “Up The Mountain.”
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Flamenco guitarist El Amir reveals how he ended up playing on the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die

He's played with Stanley Clarke and Marcus Miller, and now the occasional Kramer-slinger discusses working and touring with legendary film composer Hans Zimmer. Also known as Amir John Haddad, El Amir is something of a double agent. Known internationally as one of the top flamenco stylists of his generation, he can also occasionally be found toting a Kramer guitar and rocking out on his own brand of “heavy rock funk metal”.
ROCK MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Papoose Breaks Silence On DJ Kay Slay’s Passing: ‘Words Can’t Describe My Pain’

Exclusive – DJ Kay Slay was laid to rest on Sunday (April 24) after losing his battle with COVID-19 just a week prior. But his legacy is far from finished. The bona fide Hip Hop legend will live on through his music, Straight Stuntin’ Magazine, radio show and his many friends and family. According to veteran New York City Hip Hop promoter Van Silk, Kay Slay’s manager Jarrod “General” Whitaker has already made several moves to ensure Kay Slay’s contributions to the culture will never be forgotten.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy