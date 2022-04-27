ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two hat tricks not enough in loss to Saints

Marissa Plumer had a hat trick in the Wolves’ loss to Limestone on April 19. Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (10-6, 4-5 SAC) fell to the No. 25 Limestone Saints by a score of 19-8.

Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) would get the Wolves on the board first with an early score. However, the Saints responded by scoring five unanswered goals. Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) was able to find the back of the net to keep the Wolves within striking distance, but the Saints were able to tack on one more late in the first quarter.

The Saints kept up their offensive attack in the second quarter, but Richardson was able to convert on a free-position attempt to try and steal back the momentum.

Midway through the third quarter, Richardson was able to complete the hat trick as the Newberry offense started to heat up. Later in the period, Robin Hall (Rockledge, Fla.) came storming down the field and would not be denied as she found the back of the net. Plumer would then find Heather Johnston in the closing moments of the quarter as the Wolves kept fighting back.

Richardson would find herself in the right place at the right time, securing a ground ball off of a Limestone miscue and quickly pushing the ball up the field to Plumer who was able to score on the fast break. Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) was then able to find Plumer who completed a hat trick of her own to press the attack for the Wolves. However, it would not be enough as the Wolves fell to the visiting Saints.

Richardson and Plumer led the attack with each notching a hat trick and an assist with the latter also adding a pair of ground balls and caused turnovers. Also, in addition to her goal, Hall also caused a pair of turnovers and secured a pair of ground balls as well. Meanwhile, Madalyn Messersmith (Stevensville, Md.) led the team in ground balls with three.

