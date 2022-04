Click here to read the full article. It’s every touring band’s nightmare: Veteran rockers the Brian Jonestown Massacre had nearly all of their equipment stolen while on tour: custom-built guitars and effects and lots more. The theft was widely reported in the music press as the band soldiered on as best they could. But this particular nightmare has a happy ending: Police in Portland, Ore. have recovered more than $50,000 worth of the band’s gear, the group announced on Friday. “We are all eternally grateful to the Portland police department for their help in finding our stolen equipment,” frontman Anton Newcombe tweeted....

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO