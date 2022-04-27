Centrum vs. Nature Made multivitamin

As the weather gets warmer and the florals start to bloom, there's nothing more uplifting than enjoying the outdoors in the springtime. Unfortunately, I deal with pretty bad allergies. From the constant sneezing and stuffy nose to the watery eyes and feeling all-around irritated and itchy, springtime allergies are the bane of my existence. Instead of enjoying the decent weather, I barricade myself indoors to keep away from pollen and freshly cut grass. It's not like I can carry an air purifier with me in the great outdoors. As much as I love the outdoors, I can take the hint that love is sadly not reciprocated. After hearing about Hilma's Indoor/Outdoor Support herbal supplement ($30), I jumped at the chance to test it out. It provides daily sinus support for common irritants like pollen and dust.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO