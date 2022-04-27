ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Wilson’s seven RBIs help sweep Claflin

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157c0A_0fLqfrGt00
The Wolves’ offense put up 23 runs in the doubleheader sweep of Claflin April 19. Garry Talbert | Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — After suffering back-to-back sweeps in conference play, the Newberry softball team welcomed the top team in the SIAC, the Claflin Panthers, to the Smith Road Complex. .

The Wolves started out hot in game one and continued that into game two as 23 total runs came across the plate. The Wolves registered their 13th and 14th consecutive wins over the Panthers. The wins moved the Wolves to 32-16 on the season.

Game one:

After Lindsey Foster sent the Panthers down in order with two strikeouts, the Newberry offense broke out with six runs in the bottom of the first. The Wolves loaded the bases with one out for Mackenzie Turner who deposited a bases clearing double into the left-center field gap to give the Wolves a 3-0 lead. Turner scored on a wild pitch and Vanessa Wilson delivered a two-RBI double to make it 6-0 after one inning of play.

Claflin scratched across a run in the top of the second capitalizing on two Newberry errors but the Wolves responded back with another six-spot in the bottom of the second. The Wolves led off the inning with four-straight singles, with an RBI being credited to Turner, to make the score 7-1. A sacrifice fly by Tedi Nunn made it 8-1. After a Foster walk, the Wolves had the bases loaded once again but this time for Wilson. She delivered a grounder that got through the shortstop’s legs and rolled all the way to the wall, clearing the bases to make it 11-1. Wilson ended up at second base on the error and came home on a double fielding and throwing error by the second baseman to make it an 11-run lead after two innings.

Claflin did not go away quietly as they plated the next four runs to cut the lead to eight, all four of those runs came with two outs. However, Newberry got a run back in the bottom of fourth as a throwing error on an Emily Hughes sacrifice bunt brought home Amber Dalfonso, to give the game the final score of 13-5. Foster quelled a Claflin rally in the top of the fifth to record her fourth complete game of the season.

Game two:

Both teams were held scoreless in their first at-bats but the Wolves scored two in the second as an RBI double from Nunn would scored Lindsey Mitchell, who led off the inning with a double. A sacrifice fly from Tori Rose scored Hailey Hill to make it 2-0 to the Wolves after two innings of play.

Brittany Crowson only needed four batters to retire the side in the top of the third and the Newberry offense put the game out of reach. The Wolves recorded their third six-run inning of the twinbill with RBIs coming from Mitchell, Nunn, Rose and Wilson delivered the big hit of the inning with a two-run home run to make the score 8-0. Newberry got two more runs on a two-RBI double from Nunn to make it a ten-run ballgame.

Ally Sullivan relieved Crowson after 3.1 scoreless innings and struck out four. Sullivan only needed six batters to record the last five outs to preserve the shutout for the Wolves, their seventh of the year.

Newberry Observer

Bulldogs compete at Sandlapper Classic

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball team went 1-3 in the Sandlapper Classic Spring Break Tournament hosted by Gilbert High during the week of April 11. In game two of the Sandlapper Classic, the Bulldogs played the Vikings of Spring Valley High. Newberry jumped out to an early lead by scoring one in the top of the first inning. The Vikings answered by scoring five of their own to go up 5-1. The score remained the same until the Bulldogs opened it up by scoring seven in the top of the fourth to go up 8-5. The Vikings answered with one in the bottom of the fourth, but the Dogs were able to hold on as they won by a score of 8-5. Junior Kayven Gibson (2-0) got the start and the win on the mound going 3.1 innings with four hits, one run and one strikeout. Senior Ryan Barnett came in late on the mound and secured his second save of the year. Junior Miyquan Darby, freshman Bryce Satterwhite, and senior Colby Bickley led the Dogs at the plate with Darby going 3-4 with two runs and a stolen base, Satterwhite going 1-2 with a run and an RBI, and Bickley going 1-2 with a run and an RBI.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Bulldogs baseball goes 0-3

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball team went 0-3 on the week of April 18, with losses to Clinton, Mid-Carolina and region foe Gray Collegiate. Tuesday’s game against Clinton was never in question for the Red Devils, they got off to a hot start and never looked back with a 16-0 win in five innings.
NEWBERRY, SC
Bladen Journal

Chadwick twirls a gem, leads Lady Knights to 10-0 win

DUBLIN — Rylee Chadwick twirled a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts Wednesday to help lead West Bladen to a 10-0 conference softball win over visiting Clinton. After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Knights struck for three runs in the home half of the second when Kaitlynn Brisson led off with an infield single, Emme Ward laid down a sacrifice bunt, Rena Trinidad worked a walk and Mackenzie Singletary stroked an RBI single.
BLADENBORO, NC
Newberry Observer

Wolves drop final regular season game

NEWBERRY — Closing out the home portion of their 2022 campaign, the Newberry College (34-11) baseball team was unable to provide the home crowd with a victory. The Wolves dropped a 9-4 decision to the Bearcats of Lander University on April 19. Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) and senior Beau...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Two hat tricks not enough in loss to Saints

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (10-6, 4-5 SAC) fell to the No. 25 Limestone Saints by a score of 19-8. Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) would get the Wolves on the board first with an early score. However, the Saints responded by scoring five unanswered goals. Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) was able to find the back of the net to keep the Wolves within striking distance, but the Saints were able to tack on one more late in the first quarter.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Bueschges selected to play in NCAA Regional

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Newberry College men’s golf senior Tom Bueschges (Nettetal, Germany) has been selected to compete in the NCAA Division II South/Southeast Regional taking place at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia, May 5-7. Bueschges is ranked No. 59 in the nation by Golfstat and is the third of four individuals selected to play in the regional. Bueschges carded a team-best 72.74 average round. He finished the SAC Tournament tied for third place and recorded two top-five finishes, one top-10 finish, and two top-25 finishes this season.
NEWBERRY, SC
Gamecocks land Coastal Carolina transfer guard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From Conway to Columbia. Ebrima Dibba, a 6-6 guard who has spent the last four seasons at Coastal Carolina has announced he is transferring to South Carolina as Lamont Paris continues the process of rebuilding the Gamecock roster. The Sweden native averaged 8.1 points, 5.4 assists,...
COLUMBIA, SC
