Vince Wilfork’s son pleads guilty to stealing Super Bowl rings

The son of former All-Pro defensive tackle Vince Wilfork pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of his father’s jewelry, including two Super Bowl rings.

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork received five years of probation after pleading guilty to theft of property greater than $300,000, according to the Galveston Daily News. The conviction will be vacated should Holmes-Wilford successfully complete the probation.

Wilfork reported in May 2021 that he was missing his Super Bowl rings in addition to AFC championship rings, a college football national championship ring, necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Wilfork first noticed the items were missing a year prior but believed them to be in storage. He was contacted by a New England Patriots fan earlier in 2021 when the Super Bowl rings were up for sale, alerting him to the theft.

Holmes-Wilfork’s attorney said the all parties are trying to move forward from the situation.

“The outcome that emerged from the case was a result of much self reflection and healing on the defendant’s part and the willingness of his parents to forgive him and show him unconditional love with the sincere hope that he can be rehabilitated and go on to live a happy and productive life,” attorney Mark Aronowitz told the Galveston Daily News.

Wilfork played in the NFL from 2004-16, primarily as a member of the Patriots. He won Super Bowls with the club following the 2004 and 2014 seasons. Wilfork was first-team All-Pro in 2012 and was named to the Pro Bowl five times.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: