ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vince Wilfork’s son pleads guilty to stealing Super Bowl rings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6io2_0fLqZVBb00

The son of former All-Pro defensive tackle Vince Wilfork pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of his father’s jewelry, including two Super Bowl rings.

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork received five years of probation after pleading guilty to theft of property greater than $300,000, according to the Galveston Daily News. The conviction will be vacated should Holmes-Wilford successfully complete the probation.

Wilfork reported in May 2021 that he was missing his Super Bowl rings in addition to AFC championship rings, a college football national championship ring, necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Wilfork first noticed the items were missing a year prior but believed them to be in storage. He was contacted by a New England Patriots fan earlier in 2021 when the Super Bowl rings were up for sale, alerting him to the theft.

Holmes-Wilfork’s attorney said the all parties are trying to move forward from the situation.

“The outcome that emerged from the case was a result of much self reflection and healing on the defendant’s part and the willingness of his parents to forgive him and show him unconditional love with the sincere hope that he can be rehabilitated and go on to live a happy and productive life,” attorney Mark Aronowitz told the Galveston Daily News.

Wilfork played in the NFL from 2004-16, primarily as a member of the Patriots. He won Super Bowls with the club following the 2004 and 2014 seasons. Wilfork was first-team All-Pro in 2012 and was named to the Pro Bowl five times.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Wilfork
The Spun

Roger Goodell Was Asked About The Deshaun Watson Investigation

Over the past few weeks, no athlete has dominated the headlines more than Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. In late March, the Browns made a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, there are still significant questions about how many games – if any – Watson will be able to play in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Texans could make run at Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo after the draft

According to NFL insider Jeff Howe, the Texans could get in on a pair of veteran quarterbacks later this week. This might be the wildest NFL Draft in recent memory, as there’s expected to be a wild amount of wheeling and dealing throughout the weekend. However, once the draft does wrap up, don’t think for a second that things are going to slow down.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Announcing Cowboys Pick: NFL Fans React

The Dallas Cowboys will have a special guest picker for tomorrow night’s third-round pick. Franchise legend Emmitt Smith will take the stage in Las Vegas to announce the Cowboys’ No. 88 overall pick on Friday evening, per Dallas insider Jon Machota. The NFL world took to Twitter to...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Buccaneers#American Football#The Galveston Daily News#Holmes Wilford#Afc
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Patriots Trade

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has seen a handful of trades, but one between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs is stealing the headlines. Patriots head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick loves wheeling and dealing during the draft and tonight was no different. He shipped the team’s No. 21 overall pick and received three picks from the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Robert Kraft Reveals One Thing Patriots Won’t Do In 2022 NFL Draft

How will the New England Patriots use their top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft? That remained a mystery as the draft got underway Thursday night. But Patriots owner Robert Kraft knows what his team won’t do with that selection: take a quarterback. “It’s hard to predict what Coach...
NFL
FanSided

Sean McVay, Les Snead reaction to Patriots’ Cole Strange pick says it all

Entering the draft, nobody knew what the New England Patriots – or most teams, for that matter – were going to do in the first round. Based on the pre-draft buzz, it seemed likely they would take a cornerback, linebacker or offensive lineman. Even a wide receiver or edge rusher weren’t out of the question if the right prospects fell to them.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots 7-round mock draft: Imagining Bill Belichick's ideal outcome

The New England Patriots are heading into the 2022 NFL draft with the 21st overall pick and eight other selections. It’s unclear how much they like where they’re sitting at 21. From what I’m hearing inside the organization, the Patriots aren’t expecting to get exactly what they want in that first-round slot. The draft has depth from picks 30 to 90. There are also just 10 to 15 elite prospects. And so New England is sitting in one of the least valuable spots in the draft.
NFL
NBC Sports

Devin McCourty offers warm welcome to Foxboro for Cole Strange

Twelve seasons, three Super Bowl rings and two Pro Bowls later, Devin McCourty is a New England Patriots franchise icon. He didn't become one overnight, however. New England's first-round pick (27th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft, McCourty was considered somewhat of a reach at that point of the draft -- not unlike the franchise's latest first-round selection, Cole Strange, a pick which has drawn mixed reactions at best.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy