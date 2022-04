When a team likes a player, they don’t play things to chance and that is exactly what the Atlanta Falcons did by trading up to pick 38 in round two to select Arnold Ebiketie. The Atlanta Falcons had been searching for help on the defensive edge for years ever since losing John Abraham. While Ebiketie won’t be a John Abraham right away he serves as a great developmental piece while also playing for the present season. ATL, I’m here! #DirtyBirds https://t.co/akcW17QXb3 — Dr. Arnold Ebiketie (@A7chronic) April 29, 2022 It appears Ebiketie is excited to head down to Atlanta and he should be. He...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO