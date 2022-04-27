ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is Texas' 'Bucket List Eatery'

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, "swoon-worthy" restaurants are fun every now and then....

Mashed

These Are The Oldest Restaurants In America

Inns have sheltered travelers forever, like the Keiunkan inn in Yamanashi, Japan, opened over 1,300 years ago. The United States is a much younger nation and can't match that, but taverns, saloons, and restaurants have played an important role in American history. The oldest inns in the U.S. were built in the 17th century and they, along with their local taverns, were the central social hub of their towns. People gathered to talk about politics and social issues while enjoying a meal or a drink. Travelers brought news of other places, and people of all classes often mingled.
BOSTON, MA
WOMI Owensboro

This Kentucky Farmhouse Airbnb is a Delightful Escape not far from The Bourbon Trail

Raise one hand if you love Bourbon! Now raise the other hand if you love weekend getaways to a cozy Airbnb in the Bluegrass State. We've got the hook up for you. Sometimes we don't want to hit the beach when we get away. For our family, we like to make weekend plans where we don't have a far drive and when we get to our destination we can just relax and take it easy. It's nice to have a place to slow down and leave the world behind. We found a gorgeous Farmhouse Airbnb in Breckenridge County, Kentucky that will be sure to make you appreciate country living.
KENTUCKY STATE
Architectural Digest

The Rise of Kitschy, Themed Vacation Rentals

Themed hotel rooms used to evoke images of cigarette smoke baked in carpets, afternoon affairs, and bulletproof glass lobbies. They were once sacred places with coin-operated beds and one star reviews using just a few words, one or two of them written in angry capital letters. This, as you may have seen on your Instagram feed lately, has changed with the emergence of vacation rentals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Favorite Brunch Cocktail is Eccentric

Brunch cocktails are my favorite. If you don't brunch, then you are missing out. It is the best because you get delicious food, drink early and have a great conversation. Whether you like yours with olives, celery stalks, or fruit, you need a drink at brunch. A Sunday brunch in North Carolina is not complete without a cocktail – but which one? During a brunch cocktail competition, the Shane Co. team pitted Mimosas against Bloody Marys.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Freddie Bitsoie: The Navajo chef showing the world that Native American cuisine is far from boring

Freddie Bitsoie didn't imagine a career in food when he was younger, although in retrospect it was always an underlying theme of his work, he tells The Independent. In fact, it wasn't until an impromptu conversation with his anthropology professor at the University of Albuquerque that he ever really considered it.He had been studying ancient food systems in Chaco Canyon, New Mexico. Archaeologists had discovered the remains of macaw feathers and cacao beans in the area, suggesting that ancient Puebloans, the largest group of people to live there 900 years ago, had tremendous road and trade systems between central...
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Dozens of creepy dolls found on Texas’ Gulf Coast beaches

ARANSAS, Texas — Researchers who regularly comb a 40-mile stretch of Texas beach have amassed quite the unique collection, but it's not for the faint of heart. "We're actually doing scientific work, but the dolls are a perk," Jace Tunnell, director of the Mission-Aransas Reserve at the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, told McClatchy News.
TEXAS STATE
travelnoire.com

The Top 10 Cheap Eats In Cancun, Mexico

Now that most COVID restrictions have been lifted, resort cities like Cancun will be flooded with tourists in the warmer months. A good way to budget your trip is to add some of these amazing cheap eats of Cancun to your itineraries. Place de Paris is all about French and...
LIFESTYLE
Mix 95.7FM

Most Expensive Airbnb in Michigan is How Much?

If you are a fan of staying in Airbnbs and have deep pockets, here is the most expensive one in the state of Michigan. An Airbnb is two things; first, it's a home, condo, cabin, or apartment someone owns who is not using it and has decided to rent it out to those who need a place to vacation.
Travel + Leisure

The Most Popular Summer Travel Destinations for Americans This Year

Americans are in search of sunny destinations this summer. Travel insurance and assistance company Allianz Partners analyzed more than 1,175,000 summer flight itineraries between five and eight days in length and found that Orlando tops the list of domestic destinations for travelers this summer, while Cancun will be the most-visited international spot.
TRAVEL

