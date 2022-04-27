ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and MOHAMED IBRAHIM
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZkIv_0fLqTPX900
George Floyd Minneapolis Police FILE - Protesters and police face each other during a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 26, 2020. Almost two years after George Floyd died at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, Minnesota's Department of Human Rights was set Wednesday, April 27, 2022, to announce findings from its investigation into whether the city police department had a pattern or practice of racial discrimination in policing. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP) (Richard Tsong-Taatarii)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — The Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade, including stopping and arresting Black people at a higher rate than white people, using force more often on people of color and maintaining a culture where racist language is tolerated, a state investigation launched after George Floyd’s killing found.

The report released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights following a nearly two-year investigation said the agency and the city would negotiate a court-enforceable agreement to address the long list of problems identified in the report, with input from residents, officers, city staff and others.

The report said police department data “demonstrates significant racial disparities with respect to officers’ use of force, traffic stops, searches, citations, and arrests.” And it said officers “used covert social media to surveil Black individuals and Black organizations, unrelated to criminal activity, and maintain an organizational culture where some officers and supervisors use racist, misogynistic, and disrespectful language with impunity.”

Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said during a news conference after the report was released that it doesn’t single out any officers or city leaders.

“This investigation is not about one individual or one incident,” Lucero said.

Asked how long the agreement with the city, known as a consent decree, might have to remain in force, Lucero said, “As long as it takes to do it right.” Neither she nor the report laid out a timeline for the negotiations. Consent decrees in federal cases often remain in place for years.

The report said the city and police department “do not need to wait to institute immediate changes to begin to address the causes of discrimination that weaken the City’s public safety system and harm community members.” It listed several steps that the city can take now, including implementing stronger internal oversight to hold officers accountable for their conduct, better training, and better communication with the public about critical incidents such as officer-involved shootings.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he was disturbed by the report and vowed to cooperate with the state to make the needed changes.

“I found the contents to be repugnant, at times horrific,” Frey said at a news conference. “It made me sick to my stomach and outraged, and I think that our community feels the same way. ... I talked with leaders from our Black community this morning, and they're not surprised at all. They've been saying this for years, for decades and for generations.”

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman told reporters the points raised in the report are “deeply concerning to everyone.” But she said her department has been moving forward with reforms in the two years since the investigation began and isn’t going to wait to make further changes.

“We’re committed to providing effective, constitutional police service, the service that people across our community want and need and deserve,” Huffman said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and his partners, who won a $27 million settlement from the city for the Floyd family, called the report "historic" and "monumental in its importance." They said they were "grateful and deeply hopeful" that change is imminent.

“We call on city, state, and Police leaders to accept the challenge of these findings and make meaningful change at last to create trust between communities of color in Minneapolis and those who are sworn to protect and serve them,” the lawyers said in a statement.

Michelle Gross, president of Communities United Against Police Brutality, called the finding “obvious."

“The findings were no surprise, but now there's an agency with the muscle to make those changes happen,” Gross said. She said a critical next step is who will monitor a consent decree to make sure changes actually happen, and said she would demand that community members take part. Gross said she was meeting Thursday with Lucero's department and that monitoring a decree would top her agenda.

The Department of Human Rights launched its investigation barely a week after Floyd's death on May 25, 2020. Then-Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes in a case that sparked protests around the world against police racism and brutality. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last spring of murder. Three other fired officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — were convicted this year of violating Floyd's civil rights in a federal trial and they face a state trial starting in June.

State investigators reviewed a decade's worth of information, including data on traffic stops, searches, arrests and uses of force, and examined policies and training. The review included around 700 hours of body camera video and nearly 480,000 pages of city and police department documents. Lucero said investigators interviewed officers throughout the department and “overwhelmingly, we found officers being very forthcoming.” The investigators also invited citizens to submit their own stories of encounters with Minneapolis police.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is the state’s civil rights enforcement agency. Its duties include enforcing the Minnesota Human Rights Act which, among other things, makes it illegal for a police department to discriminate against someone because of their race.

"Race-based policing is unlawful and especially harms people of color and Indigenous individuals — sometimes costing community members their lives,” the report said.

People of color or Indigenous individuals comprise about 42% of the city’s population, the report said, while about 19% of city residents are Black.

The police department has come under pressure from multiple directions since Floyd's death. The U.S. Department of Justice is also investigating Minneapolis policing practices, though it is not thought to be close to a conclusion.

Several City Council members and residents have pushed to replace the department with a new public safety unit that they argue could take a more comprehensive public health approach to policing, including dropping a required minimum number of police officers. Voters rejected the idea last year.

Frey and Chief Medaria Arradondo, before his retirement in January, also made a range of changes in department policies and practices, including requiring officers to document their attempts to de-escalate situations, and no longer stopping motorists for minor traffic violations.

But community anger at police flared anew in February when police officers serving a no-knock warrant shot and killed Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was staying on a couch in his cousin's apartment. Prosecutors declined to charge the officer who shot Locke, saying body camera video showed him pointing a gun at the officer, a claim his family disputed. The city has since banned no-knock warrants except in the most extreme circumstances, such as a hostage situation.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

___

Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Minneapolis protesters in 2020 were right all along

A newly released report commissioned by the state of Minnesota in the wake George Floyd's murder lends even more credence to activists' claims of racist policing in Minneapolis. The report, released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, said there’s "probable cause" to believe Minneapolis and its police force...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Police: Man killed in apparent drive-by shooting in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say they are investigating after a man was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis. According to a spokesperson with the Minneapolis Police Department, authorities responded to the area of 33rd Avenue North and North Knox Avenue just before 6 p.m. where they found a man inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The man, who police believe to be in his 20s, died at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jacob Frey
Person
Ben Crump
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Race Discrimination#Black People#Post Floyd#Ap
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violent fugitive wanted in Maine arrested at Encore Casino

EVERETT, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police arrested a violent fugitive wanted in Maine at the Encore casino early Friday morning. State Police Special Tactical Operations Team arrested Jeremey N. Sanchez, 23, of Lowell, just before 7 a.m. after state troopers and Maine police developed information that put Sanchez at the Encore Casino hotel late Thursday night.
MAINE STATE
Bring Me The News

Police fatally shoot male in Bowlus, Minnesota

A male was fatally shot by members of a police drug task force in central Minnesota Thursday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday that a white male died following an incident just before 6 p.m. near Bowlus in Morrison County, about 30 miles northwest of St. Cloud.
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Man Dies In ATV Rollover In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old Minnesota man died following an ATV rollover crash last week in western Wisconsin. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says that Mark Rice, of Isanti, crashed on the evening of April 21 in the town of Apple River, Wis., which is roughly 25 miles northeast of Stillwater. Responding deputies found Rice unresponsive near an overturned ATV. Investigators say it appeared his vehicle veered into the ditch and rolled over when entering the soft shoulder. Rice suffered injuries to his head; he was not wearing a helmet. A medical helicopter flew him to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rep. John Thompson Disputes Police Account Of Traffic Stop Involving Daughter, Says She Had ‘Mental Health Episode’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — State Rep. John Thompson on Tuesday said he did not attempt to misuse his position as an elected official or intimidate police officers when he showed up to a traffic stop involving his adult daughter, disputing a police report of what happened. His reaction was that of a concerned father responding to a child in crisis, he said.  It’s Thompson’s first statement since the Sunday incident, when St. Paul Police, according to a summary report, pulled over his 26-year-old daughter on suspicion of impaired driving and expired tabs. Officers said she didn’t cooperate, and that they smelled “the odor...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KROC News

2 Men Charged With Overdose Death of Minnesota Teenager

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - The drug overdose death of an Eagan teenager last year has resulted in charges against two Twin Cities men. The Dakota County Atty.'s Office has charged 29-year-old Jamal Adan of Burnsville and 27-year-old Sadiq Isack with third-degree murder. It's alleged they supplied the 16-year-old victim with what proved to be a fatal dose of fentanyl. Police in the southern Twin Cities suburb were called to the teenager's home on January 28, 2021, after his mother found him face down and unresponsive in his bed. Efforts to revive the juvenile were unsuccessful.
EAGAN, MN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy