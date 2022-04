The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment for COVID-19 in young children. In this case, the agency expanded its approval of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral therapy Veklury (remdesivir) to include children 28 days of age and older who weigh at least 3 kilograms (about 7 pounds). Children who have tested positive for COVID-19, are hospitalized or are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, hospitalization or death are approved for the treatment.

