Los Angeles County, CA

The LA sheriff now says no charges for the reporter who wrote about a cover-up

By Vanessa Romo
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles County sheriff now says the department is not pursuing criminal charges against a journalist at the Los Angeles Times over a report about the attempted cover-up of an inmate abuse incident by sheriff's deputies. The announcement is an apparent change of course after a striking Tuesday...

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

