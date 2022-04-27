ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

The LA sheriff now says no charges for the reporter who wrote about a cover-up

By Vanessa Romo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles County sheriff now says the department is not pursuing criminal charges against a journalist at the Los Angeles Times over a report about the attempted cover-up of an inmate abuse incident by sheriff's deputies. The announcement is an apparent change of course after a striking Tuesday...

