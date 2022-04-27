Democratic candidates for sheriff respond to questions

Ronald Melvin Smith Sr.

Robert David Fountain Jr.

Three individuals are vying to become the Democratic candidate for Granville County Sheriff in the May 17 primary election: Bryan Keith Daniel, Robert David Fountain Jr. and Ronald Melvin Smith Sr.

The purpose of a primary is to narrow the field of candidates for the general election. The May 17 primary election will allow voters to choose which candidates they would like to appear on the general election ballot in November.

The Butner-Creedmoor News asked each candidate to respond to a candidate survey.

Candidate Bryan Keith Daniel declined to participate in this forum.

Their responses appear below, organized in alphabetical order by the candidates’ last names.

Candidate Questions:

Q. Briefly list your law enforcement and other related experience

FOUNTAIN: AA Degree, USMC Military Police, Traffic Enforcement, DWI/DUI Enforcement, SWAT, Corrections Officer, Correctional Sgt., Correctional Lt., Correctional Assistant Superintendent, Fugitive Investigator, Probation Officer, Probation & Parole Gang Coordinator, Div. of Prisons Gang Coordinator, Fugitive Extradition Operations Mgr., Use of Force Investigator, Undercover Operative, Firearms Instructor, OC Pepper Spray Instructor,

SMITH: Over 16 years of Law Enforcement Experience, I am currently employed with the Granville County Sheriff Office’s, Patrol, Investigations Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, Detective, Basic Law Enforcement Training Certified, Certified Field Training Officer, Supervisor Experience, Anti-Terrorism Training, Criminal Investigations Training, Experience in Homicide Investigations Training, Experience in Patrol, Experience in Traffic Enforcement Training and Experience in Domestic Violence cases.

Q. Why are you qualified to hold the office you seek?

FOUNTAIN: I have the experience, knowledge and training to make the Granville County Sheriff’s Office a 21st century law enforcement agency that our community deserves. I am committed to working with all stakeholders and the residents of Granville County to restore the publics trust.

SMITH: I feel that I am qualified for this position due to the years that I have dedicated to Law Enforcement. Also, I feel that I am qualified for this position for my desire to build a strong community in order to protect our citizens.

Q. Why are you running for this office?

FOUNTAIN: I feel that it is time for us to reimagine what law enforcement could look like with a competent, qualified leader at the GCSO. I feel I possess all of the qualities training, education and experience to lead this agency and restore the public’s trust.

SMITH: I am running for this office to build trust, to have a strong community and a strong leadership.

Q. What three issues are the most important to your campaign and what are your positions on each?

FOUNTAIN: Public Trust, with the fact that we have had 3 sheriffs in 3 years the trust of the community has be either tarnished or lost. I and my administration will work to restore that trust and increase the morale within the GCSO. Training, I will increase the proficiency and training of all staff to increase the safety of the public and effectiveness of the GCSO. Public Safety, I will establish patrol divisions to increase response time, establish in county jail transport section to increase efficiency of the GCSO and implement a fair promotional system.

SMITH: The three issues that are most important to my campaign is Integrity, my integrity is shown in my morals and actions that reflects my beliefs in God. I believe in doing the right thing always even when nobody is watching. It is in my heart to do what is right each and every day. My community meaning you, the citizens of Granville County, is whom I am dedicated to protecting and serving. I am here to not only be your Sheriff, but to build with you so we can come together, establish trust and work together as a team with the battles we face. My leadership will be strong and effective! I will work hard daily to provided trustworthy leadership and prove myself to the citizens who elected me! I will make sure that the citizens and deputies are proved a leadership that will build a Sheriff’s office like never before that our citizens can be proud of.

Q. If elected, what changes would you make within the first 100 days of being in office?

FOUNTAIN: I will put more deputies including lieutenants and leadership staff working in and with the community, I will establish a fair and equitable promotional system, I will increase the public safety and jail safety by increasing the training, staffing and presence. I will work to create a task force to address mental health crisis and substance abuse disorders. I along with my staff will be more fiscally responsible with tax payer money and work to reduce wasteful spending. I will earn the trust of staff and the community by being assessable, present and accountable.

SMITH: If elected the changes that I would make within my first 100 days would be to build an administrations staff that will work together to better served the offices and the citizens of Granville County. I would like to sit down with community leaders within the community and listen to their concerns and ideas that would improve the relationship between the Sheriff Office’s and the citizens of Granville County. To make sure all Granville County Sheriff’s Office employees have adequate training. I want all deputies and detention employees to grow and learn daily, so we can take our Sheriff’s Office to the next level and provide our citizens with the best.

Q. What is one issue that does not get talked about a lot that concerns you?

FOUNTAIN: Jail services and youth programs must be addressed as well as implemented. Addressing inmate custody dates with better staffing and training. Implement strategies to address officer recruitment, retention safety and mental health. Work with stakeholders to address idle time of our youth by creating a sheriff athletic league.

SMITH: One issue that does not get talk about is what are candidates going to do for the community

Q. Why should voters select you as the candidate to advance in the primary?

FOUNTAIN: I am the most qualified candidate that has a diverse background and knowledge base that can address all is issues facing the GCSO. I am the only candidate that has continuously been present in the community, worked with stakeholders to address educational issues, public safety and corrections matters.

SMITH: First and foremost, I am a man of God. I am currently an employed with the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. I know what issues that need to be address within the Sheriff’s Offices as well outside of the Sheriff’s Offices. I believe that we should all love one another and treat everyone with fairness and respect. I plan to show and prove to the citizens of Granville County that law and order is a must but treating everyone fairly and with compassion is how we build trust with one another and grow together.