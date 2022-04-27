ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Supervisors set Budget Amendment Hearing & Bridge project letting

 2 days ago

(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors, Wednesday, set the date and time of a Public Hearing on an Amendment to the County’s FY22 Budget. The hearing takes place during their meeting on May 18th, at 9:15-a.m., at the courthouse, in...

MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Northeast Iowa residents speak out against water permit for Beef facility

(Des Moines, IA) — The owners of a cattle feedlot in northeast Iowa are asking to renew a permit that allows the facility to take nearly 22 million gallons of water a year from the Jordan aquifer in Clayton County. Residents asked the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to deny another permit for Supreme Beef L-L-C during a virtual public meeting Monday. Tammy Thompson says the feedlot’s application does NOT take into account her nearby private well, and would also negatively impact residents in nearby communities as well as “nearby domestic well and cattle farming users.” The forum was for public information gathering and the D-N-R employees listened but did not speak. The D-N-R is expected to make a decision on the permit renewal next month.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Congresswoman Says She Probably Wouldn’t Have Criticized Judge

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she probably wouldn’t have criticized a judge whose ruling temporarily knocked Abby Finkenauer off the Democratic primary ballot. Axne endorsed Finkenauer as the party’s nominee for the U-S Senate last year. WHO / TV reports when Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie ruled Finkenauer had failed to collect enough valid signatures on her candidate campaign petition, the candidate called Beattie “a Republican judge” who “made a partisan decision.” The Iowa Supreme Court later ruled that state laws provide conflicting guidance on the matter and Finkenauer is back on the ballot.
IOWA STATE
Amest Tribune

Ames works with Story County, Gilbert on urban fringe plan, predicting how cities will grow

Areas of expansion are back at the forefront as the City of Ames collaborates with the county and the City of Gilbert on its Urban Fringe Plan. The Ames Urban Fringe Plan, which was presented at Tuesday's Ames City Council meeting, is a collaboration between the city of Ames, Gilbert and Story County, predicting future land uses within two miles of the Ames boundary.
AMES, IA
KGLO News

Expanding list of who can recommend handicapped plates, permits

DES MOINES — The legislature has sent the governor a bill that would give more medical professionals authority to recommend patients be permitted to park in handclapped spaces. Under the bill, licensed physical therapists and occupational therapists would be able to recommend the Iowa DOT issue license plates for Iowans with permanent disabilities or permits that hang on a rear view mirror for those with temporary disabilities.
IOWA STATE
WEHOville.com

Nika Soon-Shiong isn’t done with the Sheriff’s Department

Public Safety Commissioner Nika Soon-Shiong continued her crusade against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department in a piece she authored for the blog knock-la.com titled Enough Audits. Contract Cities Are Paying More for Less LASD Service. “The largest sheriff’s department in the world is price gouging 42 cities,” she begins...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State trooper, disabled by COVID-19, sues the state over unpaid wages

An Iowa state trooper is suing the state’s Department of Public Safety for allegedly refusing to pay him his salary while he’s incapacitated by COVID-19. Trooper Matthew T. Eimers of Hamilton County, who has been employed by the department for the past 21 years, is suing the agency in Polk County District Court. He alleges […] The post State trooper, disabled by COVID-19, sues the state over unpaid wages appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

