Fort Dodge, IA

State trooper who caught COVID suing for back pay after being off work since Jan. 2021

 2 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Capital Dispatch is reporting that a state trooper who contracted COVID in January of last year is suing the state for back pay and benefits. Matthew Eimers of Fort Dodge is a...

KCCI.com

Des Moines police officer helps save missing girls

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police department honored Officer Ward Wednesday for helping save two missing kids. The department says he spent Sunday night into Monday morning searching for two sisters who are 7 and 11 years old, eventually bringing them home safely in the Union Park neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Mason City driver killed in one-vehicle crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A Tuesday morning crash killed a North Iowa driver. The Iowa State Patrol says Pamela Marie Okerstrom, 54 of Mason City, was eastbound on 210th Street, west of Thrush Avenue in Cerro Gordo County, when her SUV went off the road for unknown reasons around 7 am Tuesday. The SUV went into the south ditch and vaulted a field driveway, going airborne. The SUV then landed and rolled.
MASON CITY, IA
WOWT

Iowa couple frustrated with delays of CPAP replacement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We all know the sudden fear of trying to catch our breath. An Iowa man lives with that feeling every day and night but he’s unable to use a potentially life-saving machine. Last year a CPAP machine purchased through Medicare came as a breath of...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck

JACKSON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Three Maquoketa teens are lucky to be alive after a crash in rural Jackson County, Iowa earlier this month. It all started on the afternoon of Sunday, April 10. Marshall Lanhart, Lucas Morris, and Andre Bunyon wanted to get some food and just hang out. However, with high winds and recently laid gravel on the road, they would lose control and end up in a wreck.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Winterset store manger saves 85-year-old customer from scam

WINTERSET, Iowa — A quick-thinking store clerk in Winterset saved an older customer from an expensive phone scam. And now police want to warn you. “It was a typical scam that we hear all too frequently,” said Winterset police Chief Ken Burk. Burk says an 85-year-old customer at...
WINTERSET, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Based Grocery Store Plans to Reassign Hundreds of Employees

News broke on Wednesday that even more changes were coming to an Iowa-based grocery store. Hy-Vee officials announced that more changes would be coming to the retail giant this year. In March, news broke that many Hy-Vee employees were quietly being laid off. Reports said that these occurred in the marketing and information and technology departments.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Explosions reported, campers ablaze Tuesday afternoon in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Multiple campers caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Clear Lake, and it resulted in $75,000 in damage. The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to 3301 Willow Creek Ct. at Hidden Lake Campground just after noon after a report of heavy black smoke and three separate explosions. Firefighters...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Lottery scam detailed in Iowa auditor's new book

Rob Sand, Iowa's state auditor, has co-written a book about a computer software scam used to rig Powerball drawings."The Winning Ticket" comes out May 1.Catch up fast: Eddie Tipton — the security chief of the Multi-State Lottery Association headquartered in Urbandale — rigged games in as many as 17 states starting in 2005, court records show.The scam fell apart following a $16.5 million jackpot win in 2010 at a Des Moines convenience store, where security footage showed Tipton buying the ticket.Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 to felonies linked with the scam and is serving a prison sentence of up to 25 years. What he's saying: Sand, a state prosecutor at the time, told Axios he took notes about his thoughts throughout the case.He said his new book gives insight into the state's challenges in prosecuting Tipton.Of note: Sand's co-author is Reid Forgrave, a former Des Moines Register reporter who now works for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.
DES MOINES, IA

