ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This Week in Chicago History: John Wayne Gacy, Saganaki, and Wrigley

By Jack Heinrich
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Black Enterprise

‘Cooley High’ Cast Reunites and Celebrates How The Film ‘Changed the Landscape for People of Color’

The cast of the 1975 film Cooley High reunited at the 13th annual TCM Classic Film Festival to spotlight the film’s breakthrough in Black-produced cinema. On Friday, Director Michael Schultz and Cooley High stars Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Garrett Morris, Cynthia Davis, and Steven Williams sat down for a pre-screening talk about the film’s legacy, Chicago Sun-Times reports.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cheryl Scott, the Amazing Meteorologist on Chicago’s ABC7

When Chicago needs the latest updates on the weather, they tune into Cheryl Scott on ABC7. The meteorologist has made the Windy City her home and has become a popular member of the local community. Her fans and followers are not only getting the latest forecasts from Scott, but they also want to know more about her personal life, background, style, and romance. Her relationship with celebrity DJ Dante the Don also never fails to get the Internet’s attention. So, for her new followers asking who the ABC7 meteorologist is, we have all the details in Cheryl Scott’s wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Chicago, Illinois

4.The Region - Handcrafted Hamburgers. Since opening in spring 2017, The Region - Handcrafted Hamburgers received a slew of awards, including "Best Burger in Chicago" from Chicago Magazine and inclusion on a slew of "Best of Chicago" lists. The result of that was a burger that is juicy on the inside and crispy on the exterior, and extends beyond the constraints of its flawlessly grilled bun.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
InsideHook

The 5 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in April

To keep tabs on every Chicago restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past 30 (or so). Bon appétit.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Famous Actor Built This Abandoned Stadium And No One Came

Did you know there's an abandoned baseball stadium in Illinois and the team was once owned by Kevin Costner?. Minor League Baseball Was Very Popular In Illinois. There was a time when minor league baseball was very popular in Illinois and there were many teams throughout the state. It was more affordable, fun, and easier to get to than the major league parks.
ROCKFORD, IL
WBEZ

Mayor Lightfoot will introduce a measure that bans privatizing Chicago’s waterworks

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will introduce a new water ordinance today at a meeting of the Chicago City Council. The ordinance seeks to ban the privatization of Chicago’s waterworks and to ban water shutoffs due to non-payment for most accounts. The ordinance also includes provisions to establish a “voluntary water meter installation program” for the owners of single-family homes and residential two-flats.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

18 Underrated Hikes Near Chicago We'll Be Taking This Summer

Rolling hills, craggy cliffs, lush forests, serene wetlands, vast prairies, spectacular bluffs, roaring waterfalls, and a diverse selection of wildlife awaits—all within driving distance of Chicago, if you can believe it. The Midwest’s natural havens, with their Insta-worthy backdrops and diverse terrain, get far less credit than they deserve. And while the last two pandemic-fueled years haven’t been easy for anyone, they have taught us to better appreciate the great outdoors—so it’s a good thing there’s no shortage of breathtaking beauty right here in our backyard. As spring turns slowly into summer, we’re all in dire need of a big gulp of fresh air, a generous dose of vitamin D, a little exercise for those creaky legs, and a hearty helping of inner peace only Mother Nature can provide.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bessie Coleman
Person
John Wayne
Person
John Wayne Gacy
CBS Chicago

Tours of historic Lincoln Park mansion built for Titanic survivor open to public this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's a mansion originally built for one of the survivors of the Titanic.Now, thanks to dozens of Chicago-area designers, a historic mansion in Lincoln Park will soon open for tours. The Adler on the Park mansion, 16,000-square-foot mansion at 2700 N. Lakeview Ave., is located in Lincoln Park and it has seen a lot of changes since it was first built in 1917. "This is a historic landmark. This was originally built by David Adler," Kim Flashner,  of the Adler on the Park showcase house, said. More than a century later, each room, about 40 of them has its own...
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

This Hidden Gem Shop In Illinois Will Spark Your Curiosity For Sure

If you're just tired of making a trip to Target every single day, take a trip to Chicago and spend hours in this antique and oddities shop!. Because I've never made a stop here, this place is totally a hidden gem to me! With the endless products on the shelves and all over the store, I'm not sure I could look at everything in a single day. Have you been to Woolly Mammoth?
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Rockford Illinois Man and Daughter Gets $100,000 Shark Tank Deal

My "guilty" pleasure television show, replayed an episode over the weekend that highlighted a man from Rockford and his daughter. Stan Valiulis from Rockford, and his daughter Lindsey Valiulis Fleischhauer of Naperville, received offers from three different sharks, on "Shark Tank." People pitch products/inventions in hopes that a shark will offer them money to help sell millions.
ROCKFORD, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chicago’s blessed with a motherlode of stunning churches

What kind of God allows a church to burn down on Good Friday?. That’s the question that came to mind when the 130-year-old Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at Stewart and 63rd Street went up in flames earlier this month, followed by a familiar answer: the same god that has allowed slavery, Holocaust, plague, war, and the whole human history of disaster.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saganaki#Radio#Wgn Radio
Eater

Bartender-Loathed Summer Festival Draws More Controversy

As Chicago’s summer event season rapidly approaches, a group of concerned West Side residents in the North Lawndale neighborhood are asking the city’s park district board to bar a controversial music festival from Douglass Park so locals can celebrate Juneteenth. The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash festival, an annual...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy