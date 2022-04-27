ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk, Twitter, and the 1st Amendment

By Jack Heinrich
 2 days ago

Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Is Elon Musk's Dogecoin On Its Way to $1?

When Elon Musk tweeted "Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!" on Thursday, some may wonder if dogecoin is included in the mix. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO and world's richest man has been quite bullish on the Shiba-themed crypto and interest surged dramatically when the deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report was announced earlier this week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Twitter Reconsidering Purchase Offer From Elon Musk As The Two Sides Meet: Report

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) company officials are reconsidering the offer from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to purchase the company for $43 billion. What Happened: After initially rejecting Musk’s proposal, The Wall Street Journal reports that “the two sides” are meeting on Sunday to discuss the potential deal. According to WSJ sources, Twitter is taking a second look at Musk's takeover bid and the company is "more likely than before to seek to negotiate."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk has sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter. Musk reported the sale in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The shares were sold over the past few days, at prices ranging from $872.02 to $999.13.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Musk sells $8.5B in Tesla stock as he readies to buy Twitter

In the three days after Elon Musk engineered a deal to buy Twitter, he sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase. Musk reported the sale of 9.6 million shares in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday and Friday. The trades were made at prices ranging from $822.68 to $999.13 a share.
STOCKS

