I hope you like shows about people being murdered, because our picks for the best shows and movies to watch this week are full of them. The slayings begin on Thursday, when detective Andrew Garfield scours Utah for some deaths involving the Mormon church in Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven. The bloodletting continues on Friday with Apple TV's new series Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss as a woman with a loose grip on reality (not her fault) trying to track down a serial killer in Chicago. Also on Friday is the final set of episodes of Ozark, and I've got a hunch that a lot of murder will be on the menu. TV knows what you want, and it's stories about people dying who aren't you.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO