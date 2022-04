Game #82 is finally here. The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins tonight to wrap up the regular season, and while Toronto has their seeding locked in, there are still big playoff implications from this matchup. With the Bruins win and Tampa’s loss last night, any result that sees Boston record one more point than the Lightning tonight will see the Maple Leafs face the Bruins rather than Tampa Bay in the first round.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO