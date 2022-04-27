Read full article on original website
This Week in Gifs: Same Old Pain
Hello darkness, my old friend. Shout out to those who braved the cold for the Cyclone Sicko game of the century. They weren’t without beer though, as fans in the stands looked something like this:. The Cyclone offense at mid-field:. The Cyclone offense once they get into the red...
Checking in on Men’s Basketball and Phil Knight Invitational Preview
Iowa State moved to 3-0 on the season after a 68-53 beating of the Milwaukee Panthers on Sunday evening inside Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones forced 27 turnovers and looked to be in complete control for a large portion of the contest. The same story could be said of the other two games this year as the Clones have mowed down a group of opponents with an average KenPom ranking of 327. Iowa State has forced turnovers at an NCAA-leading 35.7% clip and currently touts the nation’s 24th most efficient defense (KenPom). But much of this is to be expected as the Cyclones trudge through competition that is as overmatched playing in Hilton Coliseum as Tom Manning is to calling plays.
Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: Texas Tech
Sitting at 4-6 heading into a senior night primetime date with Texas Tech, the Cyclones would need to win both of their final two games in order to make it to a bowl game. Surely against a Texas Tech team allowing almost 30 points per game this season the offense could put some points on the board and get a much-needed win near the end of the season... right?
From The Other Cyde - ISU Softball Player Angelina Allen Interview, Her Journey to ISU, Being a Team Captain as a Sophomore, Best Thanksgiving Food Draft, and Cyclones of the Week
Lea and Aiden are joined by Iowa State Softball Player Angelina Allen to talk about how she ended up at Iowa State, what it means for her and her teammates for her to be a team captain, we draft our favorite Thanksgiving foods, and we close out the show with our Cyclones of the Week and a random phone-a-friend with a surprise teammate of Lea’s.
