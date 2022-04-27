FIU hosts meeting of nation’s top glycobiology researchers

Comprising approximately 8% of our genome, Human Endogenous RetroViruses (HERVs) represent a class of germline retroviral infections that are regulated through epigenetic modifications. In cancer cells, which often have epigenetic dysregulation, HERVs have been implicated as potential oncogenic drivers. However, their role in gliomas is not known. Given the link between HERV expression in cancer cell lines and the distinct epigenetic dysregulation in gliomas, we utilized a tailored bioinformatic pipeline to characterize and validate the glioma retrotranscriptome and correlate HERV expression with locus-specific epigenetic modifications. We identified robust overexpression of multiple HERVs in our cell lines, including a retroviral transcript, HML-6, at 19q13.43b in glioblastoma cells. HERV expression inversely correlated with loci-specific DNA methylation. HML-6 contains an intact open reading frame encoding a small envelope protein, ERVK3-1. Increased expression of ERVK3-1 in GBM patients is associated with a poor prognosis independent of IDH-mutational status. Our results suggest that not only is HML-6 uniquely overexpressed in highly invasive cell lines and tissue samples, but also its gene product, ERVK3-1, may be associated with reduced survival in GBM patients. These results may have implications for both the tumor biology of GBM and the role of ERVK3-1 as a potential therapeutic target.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO