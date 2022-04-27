ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIU hosts meeting of nation’s top glycobiology researchers

By Ileana Varela
fiu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scientists study glycans looking for markers for early cancer detection. The Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine’s Translational Glycobiology Institute at FIU (TGIF) hosted a meeting of some of the nation’s top glycobiologists—scientists seeking to discover and develop molecular markers for early cancer detection. In conjunction...

news.fiu.edu

Nature.com

Differential expression of an endogenous retroviral element [HERV-K(HML-6)] is associated with reduced survival in glioblastoma patients

Comprising approximately 8% of our genome, Human Endogenous RetroViruses (HERVs) represent a class of germline retroviral infections that are regulated through epigenetic modifications. In cancer cells, which often have epigenetic dysregulation, HERVs have been implicated as potential oncogenic drivers. However, their role in gliomas is not known. Given the link between HERV expression in cancer cell lines and the distinct epigenetic dysregulation in gliomas, we utilized a tailored bioinformatic pipeline to characterize and validate the glioma retrotranscriptome and correlate HERV expression with locus-specific epigenetic modifications. We identified robust overexpression of multiple HERVs in our cell lines, including a retroviral transcript, HML-6, at 19q13.43b in glioblastoma cells. HERV expression inversely correlated with loci-specific DNA methylation. HML-6 contains an intact open reading frame encoding a small envelope protein, ERVK3-1. Increased expression of ERVK3-1 in GBM patients is associated with a poor prognosis independent of IDH-mutational status. Our results suggest that not only is HML-6 uniquely overexpressed in highly invasive cell lines and tissue samples, but also its gene product, ERVK3-1, may be associated with reduced survival in GBM patients. These results may have implications for both the tumor biology of GBM and the role of ERVK3-1 as a potential therapeutic target.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop model to predict patients with poor lung cancer outcomes

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the United States and the leading cause of cancer death. The outcomes for lung cancer patients have improved, partly due to earlier detection through better screening approaches. However, overtreatment of lung cancers identified from screening is a concern. Moffitt Cancer Center researchers are working to improve the ability to identify patients who are at a higher risk of poor survival through radiomics, an area of science that uses imaging, such as CT scans and MRIs, to uncover tumoral patterns and characteristics that may not be easy to spot by the naked eye. Results of their newest study was published today in Cancer Biomarkers.
CANCER
NBC Miami

New COVID Medication Helps Keep Hospitalizations Down As Florida Cases Rise

COVID cases in Florida surpassed 20,000 cases on Friday, the highest number we’ve seen since mid-February. But hospitalization numbers remain low, so experts are not sounding the alarm. “Largely because there is a significant amount of personal immunity from vaccine or exposure, we aren’t getting to a level that’s...
FLORIDA STATE
MedicalXpress

Researcher concludes five-year multisite trial to assess lymphedema prevention

Vanderbilt University Research Professor of Nursing Sheila Ridner recently completed a large, randomized trial to assess early detection methods for a common side effect of breast-cancer treatments—lymphedema. Lymphedema, a chronic condition that causes fluid buildup in the body, can be caused by damage from radiation treatment for breast, head,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify key regulators of urinary concentration in the kidney

Proper function of the kidney is critical for concentrating urine, regulating blood pressure, and for the tight control of electrolyte levels in the blood. The kidney achieves these important functions through many microscopic functional units, called nephrons. These nephrons consist of different segments with distinct functions. How these segments form during development and how their function is maintained in the adult is only partially understood.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Collaborative Study Sheds Light on Underlying Lipid Mechanisms in MS

The pharma industry has been aflame with potential treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS) in recent years, reflecting the overwhelming need to expand patient options. A Journal of Neuroinflammation article describes how the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) takes aim at MS from a new direction that reduces inflammation at the cellular level. The study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Montreal and the Universidad de La República in Uruguay.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers use CRISPR to build melanoma models from scratch using human cells

By introducing cancer-causing mutations into healthy skin cells step-by-step, Broad scientists have created models of skin cancer that can reveal the effects of mutations. Over the last two decades, researchers have discovered thousands of genetic mutations in cancer, but understanding how they affect the growth and spread of tumors in the body remains challenging because each patient's tumor can have many different mutations.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists detail brain dynamics implicated in neurological conditions

When you daydream, or ruminate on something bothersome, or ponder the past, or plan for the future, the part of your brain most engaged is the default mode network, or DMN, which includes part of the prefrontal cortex. Scientists have long hypothesized that changes to DMN dynamics play major roles in certain behaviors, such as those associated with attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder; and diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's; and conditions such as depression and autism.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Kidney epithelial cells are active mechano-biological fluid pumps

The role of mechanical forces driving kidney epithelial fluid transport and morphogenesis in kidney diseases is unclear. Here, using a microfluidic platform to recapitulate fluid transport activity of kidney cells, we report that renal epithelial cells can actively generate hydraulic pressure gradients across the epithelium. The fluidic flux declines with increasing hydraulic pressure until a stall pressure, in a manner similar to mechanical fluid pumps. For normal human kidney cells, the fluidic flux is from apical to basal, and the pressure is higher on the basal side. For human Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease cells, the fluidic flux is reversed from basal to apical. Molecular and proteomic studies reveal that renal epithelial cells are sensitive to hydraulic pressure gradients, changing gene expression profiles and spatial arrangements of ion exchangers and the cytoskeleton in different pressure conditions. These results implicate mechanical force and hydraulic pressure as important variables during kidney function and morphological change, and provide insights into pathophysiological mechanisms underlying the development and transduction of hydraulic pressure gradients.
HEALTH
WBUR

What Florida won't teach its kids

State board of education officials in Florida are facing a grave conundrum: How can they defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’s political demagoguery, and still keep their jobs?. The answer became obvious this week: They can’t. At least not without distorting valid educational objectives and repressing, to use their own chilling language, “prohibited topics.”
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Biochemists Identify How Genome Organization Influences Cell Fate

University of California Riverside-led study identifies how blood stem cells maintain their fate. Understanding the molecular mechanisms that specify and maintain the identities of the human body’s more than 200 cell types is perhaps one of the most fundamental problems in molecular and cellular biology, with major implications for human disease management. Stem cells, which exist in every tissue of the body, play a critical role in the cell fate decision process.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New strategies for engineering stable articular cartilage

A new study assesses the effect of the gremlin-1 (GREM1) protein on the in vitro and in vivo stability of bone marrow stem cell (BMSC)-derived cartilage engineered within scaffolds. The study design and results are reported in the peer-reviewed journal Tissue Engineering, Part A. A major challenge associated with MSC-derived...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

At a crossroads: how to translate the roles of PI3K in oncogenic and metabolic signalling into improvements in cancer therapy

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Numerous agents targeting various phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway components, including PI3K, AKT and mTOR, have been tested in oncology clinical trials, resulting in regulatory approvals for the treatment of selected patients with breast cancer, certain other solid tumours or particular haematological malignancies. However, given the prominence of PI3K signalling in cancer and the crucial role of this pathway in linking cancer growth with metabolism, these clinical results could arguably be improved upon. In this Review, we discuss past and present efforts to overcome the somewhat limited clinical efficacy of PI3KÎ± pathway inhibitors, including optimization of inhibitor specificity, patient selection and biomarkers across cancer types, with a focus on breast cancer, as well as identification and abrogation of signalling-related and metabolic mechanisms of resistance, and interventions to improve management of prohibitive adverse events. We highlight the advantages and limitations of laboratory-based model systems used to study the PI3K pathway, and propose technologies and experimental inquiries to guide the future clinical deployment of PI3K pathway inhibitors in the treatment of cancer.
CANCER

